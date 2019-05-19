SBI recruitment 2019: Your chance to earn salary upto Rs 45 lakh with State Bank of India’s latest vacancies | Visit sbi.co.in now

SBI recruitment 2019: The State Bank of India (SBI) as a part of its latest recruitment drive has invited candidates to apply for a number of posts at sbi.co.in. The bank is offering Specialist Cadre Officers posts with salary as high as Rs 45 lakhs per annum. The applications have been invited for posts like- Dy. General Manager, General Manager, Senior Consultant Analyst, Data Translator, Data Architect, Data Trainer, and others. Interested candidates can rush to the official website of SBI now to apply for the posts on offer. Check the details mentioned below to know more. SBI recruitment 2019: Important date Online application process starts - May 16, 2019 Online application process ends - June 2, 2019 SBI recruitment 2019: Post details 1. General Manager (IT \u2013 Strategy, Architecture & Planning) - 1 2. Deputy General Manager (Asset Liability Management) - 1 3. Deputy General Manager (Enterprise & Technology Architecture) - 1 4. Asstt. General Manager (Enterprise & Technology Architecture) - 1 5. Chief Manager (Infrastructure Architect) - 1 6. Chief Manager (Application Architect) - 1 7. Chief Manager (Business Architect) - 2 8. Manager (Security Architect) - 1 9. Manager (Technology Architect) - 2 10. Manager (Application Architect) - 2 11. Senior Consultant Analyst - 1 12. Data Translator - 2 13. Data Architect - 2 14. Data Trainer - 1 SBI recruitment 2019: Educational Qualification 1. General Manager (IT \u2013 Strategy, Architecture & Planning) - Bachelors of Engineering\/ Technology\/ Masters of Computer Application (MCA) from a recognised university. MBA as an additional qualification is preferred. 2. Deputy General Manager (Asset Liability Management) - MBA (Finance) or equivalent \/ Chartered Accountant. 3. Deputy General Manager (Enterprise & Technology Architecture) - B.E.\/ B.Tech. Or MCA (from a recognized University\/ Institution). MBA as additional qualification is preferable. 4. Asstt. General Manager (Enterprise & Technology Architecture) - Bachelors of Engineering\/ Technology\/ Masters of Computer Application (MCA) from a recognised university. CS\/IT Engineering Graduate\/ Post Graduate shall be preferred. MBA as an additional qualification is preferred. 5. Chief Manager (Infrastructure Architect) - B.E.\/ B.Tech.\/ MCA (from a recognized University\/ Institution). CS\/IT Engineering Graduate\/ Post Graduate shall be preferred. MBA as an additional qualification is preferred. 6. Chief Manager (Application Architect) - Same as above. 7. Chief Manager (Business Architect) - Same as above. 8. Manager (Security Architect) - Same as above. 9. Manager (Technology Architect) - Same as above. 10. Manager (Application Architect) - Same as above. 11. Senior Consultant Analyst - B. Tech in CS\/IT or MCA from a recognized University (Basic qualification should be full time course). Candidates from IIT\/NIT\/Top rated Engineering Colleges will be referred. Candidates with Statistics background will be preferred. 12. Data Translator - Same as above. 13. Data Architect - Bachelor\u2019s\/Master\u2019s degree in CS\/ IT\/ ECE or MCA. (Basic qualification should be full time course). 14. Data Trainer - B. Tech in CS\/IT or MCA from a recognized University Basic qualification should be full time course. Candidates from IIT\/NIT\/Top rated Engineering Colleges will be preferred. Candidates with Statistics background will be preferred. SBI recruitment 2019: How to apply- Step 1: Visit the official website of SBI at or Step 2: On the careers page, click on the link that says 'RECRUITMENT OF SPECIALIST CADRE OFFICERS IN SBI ON REGULAR BASIS' Step 3: Click on 'Apply Online' and fill the application form Step 4: Enter all the necessary details and press submit Step 5: Save a copy of the application receipt SBI recruitment 2019: Salary- 1. GM (IT-SAP) Scale of pay: Rs 76520-2120\/4-85000 [CTC: Rs 45.70 Lacs approx.] 2. DGM (ALM) Scale of pay: Rs 68680-Rs 1960\/4-76520 [CTC: Rs 41.54 Lacs approx.] 3. Deputy General Manager (E&TA) Scale of pay: Rs 68680- Rs 1960\/4-74520 [CTC: Rs 41.54 Lacs approx.] 4. Asstt General Manager (E&TA) Scale of pay: Rs 59170-1650\/2-62470 -1800\/2 -66070 [CTC: Rs 27.47 Lacs approx.] 5,6,7. Chief Manager (Application \/Business\/ Infrastructure Architect) Scale of pay: Rs 50030-1460\/4-55870 -1650\/2 -59170 [CTC: Rs 22.86 Lacs approx.] 8,9,10. Manager (Security\/ Technology\/ Application Architect) Scale of pay: Rs 42020-1310\/5-48570 -1460\/2 -51490 [CTC: Rs 19.19 Lacs approx.] 11. Senior Consultant Analyst Scale of pay: Rs 59170-1650\/2-62470 -1800\/2 -66070 [CTC: Rs 27.47 Lacs approx.] 12,13. Data Translator & Data Architect Scale of pay: Rs 50030-1460\/4-55870 -1650\/2 -59170 [CTC: Rs 22.86 Lacs approx.] 14. Data Trainer Scale of pay: Rs 42020-1310\/5-48570 -1460\/2 -51490 [CTC: Rs 19.19 Lacs approx.] SBI recruitment 2019: Selection process The candidates will be selected on the basis of shortlisting and interview. The mere fulfilment of eligibilty criteria by the candidates does not give them the right to be called in for the intrview process. The Bank authority will go through the different applicatons send in by the applicants, they will then shortlist them and call them for interview. The final merit list will be prepared in descending order on the basis of scores obtained in interview only.