SBI recruitment 2019: Notification issued for 644 posts – check last date, other details

SBI recruitment 2019: State Bank Of India (SBI) has invited applications for 644 posts, that include head relationship manager, specialist cadre officers among other posts. Those who wish to apply may do so using the prescribed format at official website sbi.co.in on or by June 12. Interested candidates must go through the notification issued by the bank for these posts to get a clear idea of eligibility criteria for these posts. Candidates must strictly follow instructions given in the notification. Applications will be rejected of those candidates whose eligibility criteria does not match what is listed in the notification. Vacancy details Relationship Manager and Relationship Manager (e-Wealth) and Relationship Manager (NRI): 486 position Specialist Cadre Officers: 65 position Customer Relationship Executive: 66 position Relationship Manager: 20 position Head (Product, Investment & Research): 1 position Fixed Income Research Analyst (Central Research Team ): 1 position Zonal Head Sales (Retail) (Eastern Zone): 1 position Central Operation Team Support: 3 position Risk and Compliance Officer: 1 position Qualifications Those who wish to apply for these posts must be at least a graduate with MBA Some of the posts would require the candidate to have specific skills. How to apply Applicants may apply through the prescribed format on or before June 12, 2019 at SBI's official website \u2013 sbi.co.in. They must make sure that there is no mistake in their application forms. In April, the SBI had invited applications for posts of Junior Associates. The last date to apply was May 3. Candidates were asked to apply at SBI's official website at Selected candidates will get the starting Basic Pay of Rs 13075.00. The Main exam will be of 200 marks. The exam will be divided into four parts ie - General\/Financial Awareness, General English, Quantitative Aptitude and Reasoning Ability & Computer Aptitude.