SBI recruitment 2019: New vacancy on offer with salary as high as Rs 41 lakh; apply now at sbi.co.in

SBI recruitment 2019!

SBI recruitment 2019: The State Bank of India in its latest recruitment drive has invited candidates to apply for a new post at sbi.co.in. Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of SBI now to fill the application forms now as the link for the same has been activated. The recruitment process has been initiated for the selection of a Specialist Cadre Officer in the bank on a regular basis. The post on offer is that of a DeputyGeneral Manager (Asset Liability Management) and the posting for the same will be Mumbai. The maximum age limit for any aspirant to apply for the post is 45 years. Check the details below before filling the application form.

SBI recruitment 2019: Important dates

Online Registration Begins: July 22, 2019

Online Registration Ends: August 12, 2019

SBI recruitment 2019: Post Details

Post Name: DeputyGeneral Manager (Asset Liability Management)

No of Vacancies: 1

Age limit: 45 years

Eligibility Criteria: MBA (Finance) or equivalent / Chartered Accountant. FRM Certification and /or CFA is preferred.

Work Experience: Minimum 15 years’ post-qualification experience with Banks/ Financial Institutions / Regulatory Bodies etc. Out of these 15 years, minimum 5years’ experience is required in ALM with Banks/ Financial Institutions / Regulatory Bodies etc. having significantly large balance sheet size.

SBI recruitment 2019: Salary

Deputy General Manager(Asset Liability Management): Rs 68680-1960/4-76520 [CTC: Rs 41 Lakhs approx.]

SBI recruitment 2019: Selection Process

The selection of candidates for the above-mentioned post will be based on shortlisting and interview. The mere fulfilment of minimum qualification and experience will not vest any right in a candidate for being called for interview. The decision of the bank to call the candidates for the interview shall be final. Merit list for selection will be prepared in descending order on the basis of scores obtained in interview only.

SBI recruitment 2019: How to Apply

Candidates who wish to apply for the post on offer can visit the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in. They will be required to register themsel ves through the link available there and then pay the application fees using Internet Banking/ Debit Card/ Credit Card etc. After registering online, the candidates are advised to take a printout of the system generated online application forms.