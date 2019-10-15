SBI Recruitment 2019: Multiple posts on offer with salary upto Rs 15 lakh | Check details

SBI Recruitment 2019!

SBI Recruitment 2019: The State Bank of India (SBI) has invited candidates to apply for a number of posts at sbi.co.in. Candidates interested in the posts on offer can visit the official website of the bank now and fill the application form. It is to be noted that the application process started today and candidates need to fill the form on or before the last date, i.e November 6, 2019. The applications have been invited for the selection of candidates for appointment in the below mentioned Specialist Cadre Officer posts on regular/ contract basis. Interested candidates can go through the below mentioned information nad then fill the application form on the official website.

SBI Recruitment 2019: Important Dates

Online Application and payment of fees starts – October 15, 2019

Online Application and payment of fees ends – November 6, 2019

SBI Recruitment 2019: Post details

1. Manager (Marketing-Real Estate & Housing) – 1 post

2. Manager (Builder Relations) – 2 posts

3. Manager (Product Dev. & Research reh) – 2 posts

4. Manager (Risk Mgmt-IBG) – 2 posts

5. Manager (Credit Analyst-IBG) – 2 posts

6. Senior Special Executive (Compliance) – 1 post

7. Senior Executive-Financial Institution (Correspondent Relations) – 1 post

8. Senior Special Executive (Strategy-Tmg) – 1 post

9. Senior Special Executive (Fema Compliance) – 1 post

10. Executive (FI & MM) – 21 posts

11. Senior Executive (Social Banking & CSR) – 8 posts

12. Manager (Anytime Channels) – 1 post

13. Manager (Analyst-FI) – 3 posts

14. Dy. Manager (Agri-Spl.) – 5 posts

15. Manager Analyst – 7 posts

16. Senior Executive (Retail Banking) – 9 posts

SBI Recruitment 2019: Eligibility Criteria

1. Manager (Marketing-Real Estate & Housing)

Age – 35 years

Education Qualification required – 2 years full time MBA (or its equivalent)/ PGDM course from an Institute/ University recognized by government bodies/AICTE.

2. Manager (Builder Relations)

Age – 35 years

Education Qualification required – 2 years full time MBA (or its equivalent)/ PGDM course from an Institute/ University recognized by government bodies/AICTE.

3. Manager (Product Dev. & Researchreh)

Age – 35 years

Education Qualification required – 2 years full time MBA (or its equivalent)/ PGDM course from an Institute/ University recognized by government bodies/AICTE.

4. Manager (Risk Mgmt-IBG)

Age – 37 years

Education Qualification required – 2 years full time MBA (Finance) / PGDM(Finance) or equivalent course from a recognized Institute/ University

5. Manager (Credit Analyst-IBG)

Age – 37 years

Education Qualification required – CA or 2 years full time MBA/ Post Graduate Diploma in Management from a recognized Institute/ University, preferably Finance as major subject.

6. Senior Special Executive (Compliance)

Age – 37 years

Education Qualification required – Graduation in any discipline as 3 years full time course from a recognized Institute/ University. Certified Anti Money Laundering Specialists (CAMS)/ Certified Financial Crime Specialists (CFCS).

7. Senior Executive-Financial Institution (Correspondent Relations)

Age – 35 years

Education Qualification required – Full time 2 year MBA/ PGDM or equivalents with specialization in Marketing from a recognized Institute/ University

8. Senior Special Executive (Strategy-Tmg)

Age – 37 years

Education Qualification required – Full time 2 years MBA(Finance)/ PGDM (Finance) or its equivalent degree in Finance/ Chartered Accountant from a recognized Institute/ University

9. Senior Special Executive (FEMA Compliance)

Age – 37 years

Education Qualification required – Full time 2 year MBA/ PGDM or its equivalents/ Chartered Accountant/ CMA

10. Executive (FI & MM)

Age – 30 years

Education Qualification required – Graduation in Rural Economy/ Agriculture & Allied Activities/ Horticulture as 4 years full time course from recognised Institute/ University.

11. Senior Executive (Social Banking & CSR)

Age – 35 years

Education Qualification required – Graduation as 3 years full time course in any stream from a recognized Institute/ University preferably in Social Sciences

12. Manager (Anytime Channels)

Age – 37 years

Education Qualification required – B.E. /B.Tech. in IT stream (Electronics & Communication/ Computer/Elecrical/ Information Science etc.) only and Full time 2 years MBA/ PGDM or equivalent Management degree. Minimum 60% marks or equivalent in B.E./ B. Tech. & MBA/ PGDM. (If the degree/ marksheet has mention of grade only , a certificate regarding conversion factor of grade into percentage will be required from the Institute.

13. Manager (Analyst-FI)

Age – 37 years

Education Qualification required – MCA/ B. Tech (Computer Science/ IT)/ M.Sc. (Computer Science/ IT)

14. Dy. Manager (Agri-Spl.)

Age – 35 years

Education Qualification required – Graduate/ Post Graduate in Rural Management or Graduate in any stream with Post Graduate Diploma in Rural Management as full time course from recognized Institute/ University.

15. Manager Analyst

Age – 37 years

Education Qualification required – Chartered Accountant (CA)/ 2 years full time MBA (Finance) or equivalent/ PGDM (Finance) or equivalent.

16. Senior Executive (Retail Banking)

Age – 35 years

Education Qualification required – Full time 2 years MBA/ Post Graduate Diploma or equivalent from an Institute/ University recognised/ approved by Govt. Bodies/ AICTE.

SBI Recruitment 2019: Salary

1. Manager (Marketing-Real Estate & Housing) – Pay Scale – 42020-1310/5-48570-1460/2-51490

2. Manager (Builder Relations) – Pay Scale – 42020-1310/5-48570-1460/2-51490

3. Manager (Product Dev. & Research REH) – Pay Scale – 42020-1310/5-48570-1460/2-51490

4. Manager (Risk Mgmt-IBG) – Pay Scale – 42020-1310/5-48570-1460/2-51490

5. Manager (Credit Analyst-IBG) – Pay Scale – 42020-1310/5-48570-1460/2-51490

6. Senior Special Executive (Compliance) – CTC – Rs 15 to 20 Lakhs

7. Senior Executive-Financial Institution (Correspondent Relations)- CTC– Rs 10 to 15 Lakhs

8. Senior Special Executive (Strategy-Tmg) – CTC – Rs 15 to 20 Lakhs

9. Senior Special Executive (Fema Compliance) – CTC – Rs 15 to 20 Lakhs

10. Executive (FI & MM) – CTC– Rs 6 Lakhs

11. Senior Executive (Social Banking & CSR)- CTC– Rs 10 Lakhs

12. Manager (Anytime Channels) – Pay Scale – 42020-1310/5-48570-1460/2-51490

13. Manager (Analyst-FI) – Pay Scale – 42020-1310/5-48570-1460/2-51490

14. Dy. Manager (Agri-Spl.) – Pay Scale – 42020-1310/5-48570-1460/2-51490

15. Manager Analyst – Pay Scale – 42020-1310/5-48570-1460/2-51490

16. Senior Executive (Retail Banking) – CTC – Rs 12 to 16 Lakhs

SBI Recruitment 2019: How to Apply

Application Fees – For General/ OBC/EWS candidates: Rs.750/- | For SC/ST/PWD Candidates: No Fee

Candidates who wish to apply for the posts on offer can visit the official website of State Bank of India at https://sbi.co.in and fill the online application form that is available on the careers page of SBI. Candidates need to make sure that they enter the correct information on the application form. On successful completion of the transaction, e-receipt and application form, bearing the date of submission by the candidate, will be generated which should be printed and retained by the candidate. There is also a provision to reprint the e-Receipt and Application form containing fee details, at a later stage.

SBI Recruitment 2019: Selection Process

Candidates will be selected for the posts on offer through shortlisting and interview. The Shortlisting Committee constituted by the Bank will decide the shortlisting parameters and thereafter, an adequate number of candidates, as decided by the Bank will be shortlisted and called for interview. Merit list for selection will be prepared in descending order on the basis of scores obtained in interview only. In case more than one candidate scores the cut-off marks (common marks at cut-off point), such candidates will be ranked according to their age in descending order, in the merit.