SBI recruitment 2019: Multiple posts on offer at sbi.co.in | Check salary, eligility, other details

State Bank of India recruitment 2019! (Reuters)

SBI Recruitment 2019: Apply online now for multiple posts on offer by the State Bank of India at sbi.co.in. The Post on offer is for Bank Medical Officer (BMO-III). Interested candidates can fill the application on the official website now and take part in the recruitment process. However, they need to note that this recruitment notification has been released by the bank as a modification of their earlier advertisement date May 21, 2019. For more details check the official notification.

SBI recruitment 2019: Post Details

Post on offer – Bank Medical Officer (BMO-II)

No. of Vacancies – 56

Age limit – 35

Selection Process – Shortlisting and Interview

SBI recruitment 2019: Important Dates

Online Registration starts – August 27, 2019

Online registration ends – September 19, 2019

Last date for printing application – September 19, 2019

Online fees payment – August 27, 2019 to September 19, 2019

SBI recruitment 2019: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification – MBBS from any recognised University/ College approved by Medical Council of India (MCI) as on March 30, 2019.

SBI recruitment 2019: Salary

31705-1145/1-32850-1310/10-45950 + Other allowances applicable as per SBIOSR+Non-practicing allowance @ 15% of Basic Pay

Approximate CTC at Metro Rs 13.30 lacs to Rs 15.25 lacs.

SBI recruitment 2019: Selection Process

Candidates will be selected for the above-mentioned posts based on their performance in interview.

Interview – Mere fulfilling minimum qualification and experience will not vest any right in candidate for being called for interview. The decision of the bank to call the candidates for the interview shall be final.

Merit List – Merit list for selection will be prepared in descending order on the basis of scores obtained in interview only.

SBI recruitment 2019: How to apply

Application fees (non-refundable) – Rs 750 for General/OBC/EWS candidates. Rs 125 for SC/ST/PWD candidates.

Candidates interested in the above-mentioned post can visit the official website of SBI at https://bank.sbi/careers OR https://www.sbi.co.in/careers to fill the online application process. They can pay the application fees via – Internet banking/ Debit Card/ Credit Card, etc. Candidates will be required to scan and upload their latest photograph and signature. Their applications will not be registered unless their photograph and signatures have been uploaded. After registering online, candidates are advised to take a printout of the system generated online application form.