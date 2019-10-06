SBI Recruitment 2019: Last date to apply for multiple Apprentice posts at sbi.co.in | Check details

SBI Recruitment 2019!

SBI Recruitment 2019: The State Bank of India (SBI) has invited candidates to apply for a number of Apprentice posts at sbi.co.in. Candidates can visit the official website now and fill the form before the process ends. The State bank of India has proposed to engage apprentices in the states of Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh. A total of 700 Apprentice posts are on offer to apply for on the official website. Candidates can check the details mentioned to know more.

SBI Recruitment 2019: Important Dates

Last date for Online REgistration – October 6, 2019

Call Letters for Online Exam – October 15 onwards (Tentative)

Online Examination date – October 23, 2019 (Tentative)

SBI Recruitment 2019: No of training Seats and Locations

Haryana (Total seats – 150): Hisar-31, Karnal-36, Kurukshetra-23, Rohtak-22 and Sirsa-38;

Punjab (Total seats – 400): Amritsar-31, Barnala-40, Bhatinda-45, Gurdaspur-40, Jalandhar-28, Ludhiana-32, Moga-40, Mohali-30, Muktsar-31, Patiala-37 and Sangrur-46;

Himachal Pradesh (Total seats – 150): Bilaspur-27, Kangra-29, Kullu-21, Nahan-36, Rampur-37

SBI Recruitment 2019: Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit – Minimum 20 years and maximum 28 years as on August 31, 2019.

Educational Qualification – Candidates should have completed their Graduation from a recognized University/ Institute.

SBI Recruitment 2019: Stipend / Benefits

The apprentices are eligible for a stipend of 70% of semi-skilled labor wages as applicable in the respective states as per Apprentices Act or Rs.8000 per month whichever is higher. The trainee is not eligible for any other allowances/benefits.

SBI Recruitment 2019: Online Written Test structure

1. General/Financial Awareness: 25 questions for 25 marks

2. General English: 25 questions for 25 marks

3. Quantitative Aptitude: 25 questions for 25 marks

– The questions will be bilingual, i.e., English & Hindi, except for the test of General English.

– There will be negative marks (1/4th of mark) for wrong answers in the Objective tests.

SBI Recruitment 2019: Exam Centres

– In Haryana

Ambala, Faridabad, Gurugram, Hissar, Karnal, Kurukshetra, Panipat, Yamunanagar, Delhi/New Delhi, Greater Noida, Gaziabad

– In Himachal Pradesh

Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, Palampur, Shimla, Sirmaur, Solan, Una

– In Punjab

Amritsar, Bhatinda, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Mohali, Patiala, Sangrur, Chandigarh

SBI Recruitment 2019: How to Apply

Candidates who wish to apply for the posts on offer can visit the official website of SBI careers at https://nsdcindia.org/apprenticeship or https://apprenticeshipindia.org or https://bfsissc.com or https://bank.sbi/careers or https://www.sbi.co.in/careers. Candidates should have valid email ID and mobile no. which should be kept active till the declaration of results. It will help him/her in getting call letter/advices, etc. by email/SMS.