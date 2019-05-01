SBI recruitment 2019: Last date to apply online for over 8600 Junior Associates posts soon at sbi.co.in | Check details

SBI recruitment 2019: Online application for State Bank of India's multiple Junior Associates posts ending soon at sbi.co.in.

SBI recruitment for Junior Associates posts now open.

SBI recruitment 2019: Apply online now for various Junior Associates posts offered by the State Bank of India (SBI) at sbi.co.in. The bank had activated the application process for the same in the month of April 2019 and now the same will close in a span of 2 days. Interested candidates can visit the official website to apply for the multiple posts that are currently on offer by the State Bank of India. There are a total of 8653 Junior Associates (Customer Support & Sales) posts for which candidates can apply.

While the Preliminary Examination for these Junior Associate posts will take place in the month of June, the Main examination for the same will take place on August 10 (tentatively). The last date to apply is May 3, 2019. Check the details below to know more.

SBI recruitment 2019: Post details

A total of 8653 Junior Associates (Customer Support & Sales) posts are on offer for candidates on the official careers page of SBI.

SBI recruitment 2019: Junior Associates salary

11765-655/3-13730-815/3-16175-980/4-20095-1145/7-28110-2120/1- 30230-1310/1-31450. The starting Basic Pay is Rs 13075.00 (Rs 11765.00) plus two advance increments admissible to graduates. In addition, the total starting emoluments of a Clerical Cadre employee payable at Metro like Mumbai will be around Rs 25,000/- per month inclusive of D.A.

SBI recruitment 2019: How to Apply

Interested candidates can visit the official website of SBI at https://bank.sbi/careers or https://www.sbi.co.in/careers. There, the can click on Recruitment of Junior Associates 2019 to know more about the process. Once the registration form has been filled in, candidates will be required to pay the application fees through online mode by using debit card/credit card/Internet Banking.

SBI recruitment 2019: Call letter details

– Candidates can download their call letters for the Preliminary Examination along with an “acquaint yourself booklet” by entering their registration number and password/date of birth from the Bank’s website from 1st week of June 2019 onwards (Tentatively).

– The Main Examination call letter will be available for download to all the qualified candidates on the banks’ website from 4th week of July 2019 onwards (Tentatively).

SBI recruitment 2019: Selection Process

Phase-I: Preliminary Examination-

  • English Language: 30 questions for 30 marks (20 Minutes)
  • Numerical Ability: 35 questions for 35 marks (20 Minutes)
  • Reasoning Ability: 35 questions for 35 marks (20 Minutes)

– There will be negative marks for wrong answers in the Objective tests.

Phase – II: Main Examination-

  • General/Financial Awareness: 50 questions for 50 marks (35 minutes)
  • General English: 40 questions for 40 marks (35 minutes)
  • Quantitative Aptitude: 50 questions for 50 marks (45 minutes)
  • Reasoning Ability & Computer Aptitude: 50 questions for 60 marks (45 minutes)

Note: For more details visit the official website of the State Bank of India.

