SBI recruitment 2019: Job notification for SO posts released at sbi.co.in – Whopping Rs 52 lakh salary package on offer

SBI recruitment 2019 notification released at sbi.co.in.

SBI recruitment 2019: The State Bank of India (SBI) has released a detailed notification at sbi.co.in for the recruitment of Specialist Cadre Officers (SO). Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website and apply as the registration process has been activated. Candidates need to note that the posts on offer are for both regular and contractual basis. Read the notification and other details clearly before filling up the application form. The candidates can either visit https://bank.sbi/careers or https://www.sbi.co.in/careers

to apply online and complete the registration process after paying the application fees. Mentioned below are all the details that candidates will need to apply for the posts on offer. Read them carefully.

SBI SO recruitment 2019: Important Dates-

Online Registration of Application & Payment of Fees starts- January 9, 2019

Online Registration of Application & Payment of Fees ends- January 31, 2019

SBI SO recruitment 2019: Post details-

Deputy Manager (Statistician): 2 posts

Project Development Manager (Digital Initiatives) – Agriculture/ International Banking/ Retail Banking/ Corporate Banking: 3 posts

Manager (Servicing-Digital Initiatives) – Agriculture/ International Banking/ Retail Banking/ Corporate Banking: 3 posts

Manager (Business Analyst/ Customer Service Analyst): 2 posts

Manager (Online Fulfilment/ Integration & Journeys/ Superstore Fulfilment): 3 posts

Manager (Digital Marketing) – Agriculture/ International Banking/ Retail Banking/ Corporate Banking: 4 Posts

Head (Legal): 1 post

DGM (NCLT): 1 post

DGM (Law): 1 post

Executive (Credit Monitoring): 10 posts

Head (Product, Investment & Research): 1 post

SBI SO recruitment 2019: Salary/ Remuneration-

1. Statistician: Rs 15.09 Lakh CTC

2. Project Development Manager (Digital Initiatives), Manager (Servicing-Digital Initiatives), Manager (Business Analyst/ Customer Service Analyst), Manager (Online Fulfilment/ Integration & Journeys/ Superstore Fulfilment), Manager (Digital Marketing): Rs 18 Lakh CTC

3. Head (Legal): CTC between Rs 47- Rs 52 lakhs

4. DGM (NCLT): CTC between Rs 35- Rs 47 lakhs

5. DGM (Law): CTC between Rs 35- Rs 47 lakhs

6. Executive (Credit Monitoring): Negotiable. Other than CTC, no other perks.

7. Head (Product, Investment & Research): Negotiable, Other than CTC, other perks as per relative terms & conditions

SBI SO recruitment 2019: Eligibility Criteria-

Deputy Manager (Statistician):

– Post Graduate in Statistics or Data Analytics with Minimum 60% marks or equivalent

– Minimum 5 years’ post qualification experience as a Statistician/Executive in Supervisory/ Management Role

Project Development Manager (Digital Initiatives), Manager (Servicing-Digital Initiatives), Manager (Business Analyst/ Customer Service Analyst), Manager (Online Fulfilment/ Integration & Journeys/ Superstore Fulfilment), Manager (Digital Marketing):

– Candidate should have minimum qualification of B.E in Computer Science/Information Technology or B.Tech in Computer Science/Information Technology from recognized University

– Post qualification experience of minimum 4 years in relevant work in Bank/PSU/Corporate (any combination)

Head (Legal):

– Degree in Law (3 years/ 5 years) and Post Graduate degree in Law from a recognized University or Institution in India

– Should have practiced as Advocate for a minimum period of 3 years and Minimum Service of 20 years as law officer in Scheduled Commercial Bank/s and should have served in the capacity of General Manager for at least 1 year

DGM (NCLT):

– Degree in Law (3 years/ 5 years) from a recognized University or Institution in India

– Should have practiced as Advocate for a minimum period of 3 years and Minimum Service of 17 years as law officer

DGM (Law):

– Degree in Law (3 years/ 5 years) from a recognized University or Institution in India

– Should have practiced as Advocate for a minimum period of 3 years and Minimum Service of 17 years as law officer

Executive (Credit Monitoring):

– Chartered Accountant

– Preference will be given to person having post qualification experience in corporate/ SME Credit as an Executive in supervisory/ management role

Head (Product, Investment & Research):

– Graduation/Post Graduation from Government recognized University/Institution or Reputed Colleges

– Minimum 12 years of relevant work experience in financial services, financial product development, investment advisory and private banking

SBI SO recruitment 2019: How to Apply-

Interested and eligible candidates can visit the above-mentioned website to fill the application form. Candidates should have a valid email ID which should be kept active till the declaration of result. It will help him/her in getting call letter/Interview advices etc. by email. You can also visit https://www.sbi.co.in/careers/ to check the official notification.