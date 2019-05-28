SBI recruitment 2019: Job alert! Here is your chance to earn an annual salary of Rs 1 crore | Check sbi.co.in

SBI recruitment 2019: Here is your chance to join the State Bank of India and earn an annual salary up to Rs 1 crore. Check details.

SBI recruitment 2019! (Reuters)

SBI recruitment 2019: Job alert! The State Bank of India (SBI) as a part of its latest recruitment drive has invited candidates to apply for a number of posts at sbi.co.in. Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of the bank now to apply for the same. There are currently over 500 vacant posts for which SBI has invited applications. These posts on offer include- Head (Product, Investment & Research), Central Research Team, Relationship Manager, Customer Relationship Executive and others. The posts are for the various SBI Wealth Centres across the country. Check the details below to know more.

SBI recruitment 2019: Post details

1. Head (Product, Investment & Research) – 1 post
2. Central Research Team (Fixed Income Research Analyst) – 1 post
3. Relationship Manager, Relationship Manager (e-Wealth), Relationship Manager (NRI) – 486 posts
4. Relationship Manager (Team Lead) – 20 posts
5. Customer Relationship Executive – 66 posts
6. Zonal Head Sales (Retail) (Eastern Zone) – 1 post
7. Central Operation Team Support – 3 posts
8. Risk & Compliance Officer – 1 post

SBI recruitment 2019: Education qualification

1. Head (Product, Investment & Research) – Graduation/ Post graduation from a recognized University/Institution in the country.
2. Central Research Team (Fixed Income Research Analyst) – MBA/PGDM from recognized college/University.
3. Relationship Manager, Relationship Manager (e-Wealth) – , Relationship Manager (NRI), Relationship Manager (Team Lead), Customer Relationship Executive, Zonal Head Sales (Retail) (Eastern Zone), Central Operation Team Support – Graduate from Government a recognized University or Institution.
4. Risk & Compliance Officer – Graduate from Government recognized University or Institution.

SBI recruitment 2019: Required work experience

1. Head (Product, Investment & Research) – Minimum 12 years of relevant work experience in financial services, financial product development, investment advisory and private banking
2. Central Research Team (Fixed Income Research Analyst) – Minimum 5 years’ experience in Fixed Income Research in Wealth Management/AMC (Mutual Funds)/Banks
3. Relationship Manager – Minimum 3 years’ experience as a Relationship Manager in Wealth Management with leading Public/Private/Foreign Banks/Broking/Security Firms.
4. Relationship Manager (e-Wealth) – Minimum 3 years of experience as a Relationship Manager in Wealth Management with leading Public/Private/Foreign Banks/Broking/Security Firms.
5. Relationship Manager (NRI) – Minimum 3 years of experience as a Relationship Manager in Wealth Management with leading Public/Private/Foreign Banks/Broking/Security Firms
6. Relationship Manager (Team Lead) – Minimum 8 years of experience in relationship management in wealth management.
7. Customer Relationship Executive – Experience in documentation requirements of financial products and good communications skills would be desirable.
8. Zonal Head Sales (Retail) (Eastern Zone) – Minimum 15 years of experience in managing sales in Wealth Management/Retail Banking/Investments in the financial services industry.
9. Central Operation Team Support – Minimum 3 years of experience in Financial services, investment advisory, private banking or Wealth Management Solution.
10. Risk & Compliance Officer – Minimum 5 years of experience in Wealth Management business, out of which minimum of 3 years’ experience in Risk & Compliance in Wealth Management.

SBI recruitment 2019: Salary-

1. Head (Product, Investment & Research) – Rs 80.00 lacs to Rs 99.62 lacs
2. Central Research Team (Fixed Income Research Analyst) – Rs 25.00 lacs to Rs 45.00 lacs
3. Relationship Manager – Rs 6.00 lacs to Rs 15.00 lacs
4. Relationship Manager (e-Wealth) – Rs 6.00 lacs to Rs 15.00 lacs
5. Relationship Manager (NRI) – Rs 6.00 lacs to Rs 15.00 lacs
6. Relationship Manager (Team Lead) – Rs 10.00 lacs to Rs 28.00 lacs
7. Customer Relationship Executive – Rs 2.00 lacs to Rs 3.00 lacs
8. Zonal Head Sales (Retail) (Eastern Zone) – Rs 25.00 lacs to Rs 45.00 lacs
9. Central Operation Team Support – Rs 10.00 lacs to Rs 15.00 lacs
10. Risk & Compliance Officer – Rs 22.00 lacs to Rs 27.00 lacs

SBI recruitment 2019: How to apply

Interested candidates can visit the Bank’s website at https://bank.sbi/careers or https://www.sbi.co.in/careers to fill the online application for the recruitment of Specialist Cadre Officers on Contract Basis for Wealth Management Business Unit.

