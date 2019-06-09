SBI recruitment 2019: Apply now for multiple State Bank of India job posts at sbi.co.in | Earn upto Rs 1 crore salary

By: |
Published: June 9, 2019 9:53:58 PM

SBI recruitment 2019: Job alert! Apply now for SCO posts for the State Bank of India's Wealth Management Business Unit at sbi.co.in.

sbi recruitment 2019, sbi.co.in, sbi jobs, sbi recruitment 2019 apply online, sbi job alert, sbi salary, state bank of india, state bank of india, sbi WEALTH MANAGEMENT, Specialist Cadre Officers, sbi Specialist Cadre Officers, sbi sco recruitment 2019, job alert, bank job, bank job alert, jobs newsSBI recruitment 2019!

SBI recruitment 2019: Only a few days left to apply for a number of jobs offered by the State Bank of India at sbi.co.in. Candidates who wish to apply for the posts on offer can visit the careers website of State Bank of India now to fill the application form. The application process for these posts began on May 23 and will end on June 12, 2019. There are currently over 500 vacant posts for which SBI has invited applications. These posts on offer include- Head (Product, Investment & Research), Central Research Team, Relationship Manager, Customer Relationship Executive and others. Check the details below to know more.

SBI recruitment 2019: Post details

1. Head (Product, Investment & Research) – 1 post
2. Central Research Team (Fixed Income Research Analyst) – 1 post
3. Relationship Manager, Relationship Manager (e-Wealth), Relationship Manager (NRI) – 486 posts
4. Relationship Manager (Team Lead) – 20 posts
5. Customer Relationship Executive – 66 posts
6. Zonal Head Sales (Retail) (Eastern Zone) – 1 post
7. Central Operation Team Support – 3 posts
8. Risk & Compliance Officer – 1 post

SBI recruitment 2019: Salary

1. Head (Product, Investment & Research) – Rs 80.00 lacs to Rs 99.62 lacs
2. Central Research Team (Fixed Income Research Analyst) – Rs 25.00 lacs to Rs 45.00 lacs
3. Relationship Manager – Rs 6.00 lacs to Rs 15.00 lacs
4. Relationship Manager (e-Wealth) – Rs 6.00 lacs to Rs 15.00 lacs
5. Relationship Manager (NRI) – Rs 6.00 lacs to Rs 15.00 lacs
6. Relationship Manager (Team Lead) – Rs 10.00 lacs to Rs 28.00 lacs
7. Customer Relationship Executive – Rs 2.00 lacs to Rs 3.00 lacs
8. Zonal Head Sales (Retail) (Eastern Zone) – Rs 25.00 lacs to Rs 45.00 lacs
9. Central Operation Team Support – Rs 10.00 lacs to Rs 15.00 lacs
10. Risk & Compliance Officer – Rs 22.00 lacs to Rs 27.00 lacs

SBI recruitment 2019: How to apply

Interested candidates can visit the Bank’s website at https://bank.sbi/careers or https://www.sbi.co.in/careers to fill the online application for the recruitment of Specialist Cadre Officers on Contract Basis for Wealth Management Business Unit.

SBI recruitment 2019: Education qualification

1. Head (Product, Investment & Research) – Graduation/ Post graduation from a recognized University/Institution in the country.
2. Central Research Team (Fixed Income Research Analyst) – MBA/PGDM from recognized college/University.
3. Relationship Manager, Relationship Manager (e-Wealth) – , Relationship Manager (NRI), Relationship Manager (Team Lead), Customer Relationship Executive, Zonal Head Sales (Retail) (Eastern Zone), Central Operation Team Support – Graduate from Government a recognized University or Institution.
4. Risk & Compliance Officer – Graduate from Government recognized University or Institution.

SBI recruitment 2019: Selection Criteria-

It is to be noted that the interview letter for selection will be sent to the candidates via email or the same will be uploaded on the official website of the bank. No hard copy will be sent to the candidates. The selection process of the candidates will be based on their performance in the interview and shortlisting. A merit list for selection will be prepared by the bank in a descending order on the basis of scores obtained in interview only.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. JOBS
  3. SBI recruitment 2019: Apply now for multiple State Bank of India job posts at sbi.co.in | Earn upto Rs 1 crore salary
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Modi 2.0: PMO seeks 100-day, 5-year plans from govt departments
Growth Pangs
Modi 2.0: PMO seeks 100-day, 5-year plans from govt departments
RBI rate cut: Don’t cheer yet, key challenge is to make money available to borrowers at lower rate
RBI rate cut: Don’t cheer yet, key challenge is to make money available to borrowers at lower rate
Consumer item prices to remain subdued for rest of the year, as demand slowdown hits inflation: RBI
Consumer item prices to remain subdued for rest of the year, as demand slowdown hits inflation: RBI
Exclusive: Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Kolkata in 12-14 hours? New Indian Railways train to be a dream come true!
RAILWAYS DREAM RUN!
Exclusive: Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Kolkata in 12-14 hours? New Indian Railways train to be a dream come true!
Indian Railways gets 1st trial corridor for semi-high speed trains; new tech allows for trials up to 250 kmph
Indian Railways gets 1st trial corridor for semi-high speed trains; new tech allows for trials up to 250 kmph
Vande Bharat Express sets new standards; becomes favourite among Indian Railways' passengers
Vande Bharat Express sets new standards; becomes favourite among Indian Railways' passengers
Toyota Glanza launched in India: How different it is from Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Toyota Glanza launched in India: How different it is from Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Hyundai Venue Video Review: Breaking the Maruti Vitara Brezza Shackles
Hyundai Venue Video Review: Breaking the Maruti Vitara Brezza Shackles
Hyundai Santro gets new updates for MY2019: Base Dlite trim renamed Era Executive
Hyundai Santro gets new updates for MY2019: Base Dlite trim renamed Era Executive
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition