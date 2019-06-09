SBI recruitment 2019: Apply now for multiple State Bank of India job posts at sbi.co.in | Earn upto Rs 1 crore salary

SBI recruitment 2019: Only a few days left to apply for a number of jobs offered by the State Bank of India at sbi.co.in. Candidates who wish to apply for the posts on offer can visit the careers website of State Bank of India now to fill the application form. The application process for these posts began on May 23 and will end on June 12, 2019. There are currently over 500 vacant posts for which SBI has invited applications. These posts on offer include- Head (Product, Investment & Research), Central Research Team, Relationship Manager, Customer Relationship Executive and others. Check the details below to know more. SBI recruitment 2019: Post details 1. Head (Product, Investment & Research) \u2013 1 post 2. Central Research Team (Fixed Income Research Analyst) \u2013 1 post 3. Relationship Manager, Relationship Manager (e-Wealth), Relationship Manager (NRI) \u2013 486 posts 4. Relationship Manager (Team Lead) \u2013 20 posts 5. Customer Relationship Executive \u2013 66 posts 6. Zonal Head Sales (Retail) (Eastern Zone) \u2013 1 post 7. Central Operation Team Support \u2013 3 posts 8. Risk & Compliance Officer \u2013 1 post SBI recruitment 2019: Salary 1. Head (Product, Investment & Research) \u2013 Rs 80.00 lacs to Rs 99.62 lacs 2. Central Research Team (Fixed Income Research Analyst) \u2013 Rs 25.00 lacs to Rs 45.00 lacs 3. Relationship Manager \u2013 Rs 6.00 lacs to Rs 15.00 lacs 4. Relationship Manager (e-Wealth) \u2013 Rs 6.00 lacs to Rs 15.00 lacs 5. Relationship Manager (NRI) \u2013 Rs 6.00 lacs to Rs 15.00 lacs 6. Relationship Manager (Team Lead) \u2013 Rs 10.00 lacs to Rs 28.00 lacs 7. Customer Relationship Executive \u2013 Rs 2.00 lacs to Rs 3.00 lacs 8. Zonal Head Sales (Retail) (Eastern Zone) \u2013 Rs 25.00 lacs to Rs 45.00 lacs 9. Central Operation Team Support \u2013 Rs 10.00 lacs to Rs 15.00 lacs 10. Risk & Compliance Officer \u2013 Rs 22.00 lacs to Rs 27.00 lacs SBI recruitment 2019: How to apply Interested candidates can visit the Bank\u2019s website at or to fill the online application for the recruitment of Specialist Cadre Officers on Contract Basis for Wealth Management Business Unit. SBI recruitment 2019: Education qualification 1. Head (Product, Investment & Research) \u2013 Graduation\/ Post graduation from a recognized University\/Institution in the country. 2. Central Research Team (Fixed Income Research Analyst) \u2013 MBA\/PGDM from recognized college 3. Relationship Manager, Relationship Manager (e-Wealth) \u2013 , Relationship Manager (NRI), Relationship Manager (Team Lead), Customer Relationship Executive, Zonal Head Sales (Retail) (Eastern Zone), Central Operation Team Support \u2013 Graduate from Government a recognized University or Institution. 4. Risk & Compliance Officer \u2013 Graduate from Government recognized University or Institution. SBI recruitment 2019: Selection Criteria- It is to be noted that the interview letter for selection will be sent to the candidates via email or the same will be uploaded on the official website of the bank. No hard copy will be sent to the candidates. The selection process of the candidates will be based on their performance in the interview and shortlisting. A merit list for selection will be prepared by the bank in a descending order on the basis of scores obtained in interview only.