SBI recruitment 2019: All you need to know about Special Cadre Officer posts and salary benefits

SBI recruitment 2019!

SBI recruitment 2019: The State Bank of India as a part of its recent recruitment drive had invited candidates to apply for a number of Special Cadre Officer posts on the official website. While the application process for the same is closed, candidates who are registered for the posts can check the details below to know more. It is to be noted that in case of selection, candidates will be required to produce proper discharge certificate from the employer at the time of taking up the appointment.

SBI recruitment 2019: Salary-

Faculty, SBIL, Kolkata (Executive Education), Faculty, SBICB, Hyderabad (Marketing), Faculty, SBICRM, Gurugram, Haryana (Credit/Risk Management/ International Banking): Rs 25 lakh to Rs 40 lakh p.a.

Marketing Executive SBIL Kolkata: Rs 25 lakh p.a. (60% fixed, 40% variable components)

SBI recruitment 2019: Post details-

1. Faculty, SBIL, Kolkata (Executive Education): 3 posts

2. Faculty, SBICB, Hyderabad (Marketing): 2 posts

3. Faculty, SBICRM, Gurugram, Haryana (Credit/Risk Management/ International Banking): 2 posts

4. Marketing Executive SBIL Kolkata: 1 post

SBI recruitment 2019: Selection Process-

The selection will be based on shortlisting and interview. Besides, there will be a Demo Session on a given topic after interview for the post of Faculty, SBIL Kolkata (Executive Education)/ SBICB Hyderabad (Marketing)/ SBICRM, Gurugram, Haryana (Credit/Risk Management/ International Banking).

Interview: Mere fulfilling minimum qualification and experience will not vest any right in candidate for being called for interview. The Shortlisting Committee constituted by the Bank will decide the shortlisting parameters and thereafter, adequate number of candidates, as decided by the Bank will be shortlisted and called for interview. The decision of the bank to call the candidates for the interview shall be final. No correspondence will be entertained in this regard.

Merit List: Merit list for selection will be prepared in descending order on the basis of scores obtained in interview only. In case more than one candidate score the cut-off marks (common marks at cutoff point), such candidates will be ranked according to their age in descending order, in the merit.