SBI Recruitment 2019: 700 vacancies out for Apprentice posts, check how to apply, salary, other details

Candidates must be between the age of 20 to 28 years on August 31, 2019 to apply for the post.

State Bank of India (SBI) has issued a notification for recruitment to the post of Apprentice under the apprentices act 1961. Candidates who meet the eligibility criteria can apply for the 700 vacancies for the post in various departments. The duration of the said training is one year, as per the official notification.

The online application for SBI Recruitment 2019 is starting on Tuesday – September 17, 2019 – and end on October 06, 2019. Candidates are advised to check the official website for the notification for clarity.

SBI Apprentice Recruitment 2019 eligibility criteria

Only those candidates who hold a graduate degree from a recognised university or institute would be eligible for these vacancies.

SBI Apprentice Recruitment 2019: Age Limit

Candidates must be between the age of 20 to 28 years on August 31, 2019 to apply for the post. There is an Age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per the norms of the government.

SBI Recruitment 2019: How to apply

Keep a scanned (digital) image of your photograph and signature as per Annexure-I specifications. Eligible candidates can apply to the posts only through the online mode through any of the websites – https://bank.sbi/careers or https://www.sbi.co.in/ careers or https://nsdcindia.org/apprenticeship or https://apprenticeshipindia.org or https://bfsissc.com. They should then access the appropriate Online Application Form made available there. Candidates are advised to take a printout of the final application form.

SBI Apprentice Recruitment 2019: Important Dates

Opening date of the online application process: September 17, 2019

Last date for submission of online application: October 6, 2019

Tentative Admit Card Date: October 15 Onwards

Tentative Online Exam Date: October 23, 2019

SBI Recruitment 2019 Vacancy Details

State Wise Provisional Vacancy Details

Punjab – 400 Posts

Haryana – 150 Posts

Himachal Pradesh – 150 Posts

SBI Recruitment 2019 Selection Process for Apprentice Posts

Merit list will be finalised state wise and category wise on the basis of online written test and test of local language.

SBI Recruitment 2019: Apprentice Stipend

The Apprentice will receive a stipend of Rs. 8000/- Per month. To note, there is no other added benefits or allowances, as per the official notification.