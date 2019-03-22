SBI recruitment 2019: Last chance to apply for Special Cadre Officer posts at sbi.co.in; check details

Updated: March 23, 2019

SBI recruitment 2019: The State Bank of India has invited applications from interested and eligible candidates to apply for multiple Special Cadre Officer posts at sbi.co.in. Apply now.

State Bank of India recruitment 2019!

SBI recruitment 2019: Last chance for candidates who wish to apply for multiple Special Cadre Officer posts at sbi.co.in. Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of SBI now to apply for the posts on offer. While the application process began on March 4, 2019, the same is all set to end on March 24, 2019. It is to be noted that candidates can apply for one post only. The process for the same will be complete only when fee is deposited with the Bank through Online mode on or before the last date for payment of fee. While filling up the form, candidates are required to upload all required documents ( brief resume, ID proof, age proof, educational qualification, experience etc.) failing which their candidature will not be considered for shortlisting/ interview. Check the details below to know more.

SBI recruitment 2019: Post details-

1. Faculty, SBIL, Kolkata (Executive Education): 3 posts
2. Faculty, SBICB, Hyderabad (Marketing): 2 posts
3. Faculty, SBICRM, Gurugram, Haryana (Credit/Risk Management/ International Banking): 2 posts
4. Marketing Executive SBIL Kolkata: 1 post

SBI recruitment 2019: Salary-

  • Faculty, SBIL, Kolkata (Executive Education), Faculty, SBICB, Hyderabad (Marketing), Faculty, SBICRM, Gurugram, Haryana (Credit/Risk Management/ International Banking): Rs 25 lakh to Rs 40 lakh p.a.
    Marketing Executive SBIL Kolkata: Rs 25 lakh p.a. (60% fixed, 40% variable components)

SBI recruitment 2019: Selection Process-

The selection will be based on shortlisting and interview. Besides,there will be a Demo Session on a given topic after interview for the post of Faculty, SBIL Kolkata (Executive Education)/ SBICB Hyderabad (Marketing)/ SBICRM, Gurugram, Haryana (Credit/Risk Management/ International Banking).

Interview: Mere fulfilling minimum qualification and experience will not vest any right in candidate for being called for interview. The Shortlisting Committee constituted by the Bank will decide the shortlisting parameters and thereafter, adequate number of candidates, as decided by the Bank will be shortlisted and called for interview. The decision of the bank to call the candidates for the interview shall be final. No correspondence will be entertained in this regard.

Merit List: Merit list for selection will be prepared in descending order on the basis of scores obtained in interview only. In case more than one candidate score the cut-off marks (common marks at cutoff point), such candidates will be ranked according to their age in descending order, in the merit.

