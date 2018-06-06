SBI Recruitment 2018: Update for State Bank of India clerk job aspirants

The language test will only be conducted for those who will qualify mains. (Reuters)

SBI Recruitment 2018: The admit cards for the State Bank of India (SBI) clerk preliminary examination 2018 has been released. The preliminary examination will be conducted through the computer-based objective type paper. It will be an objective type test and will consist of 100 marks. The admit cards can be downloaded from the official website of the bank at www.sbi.co.in/careers . The duration of the exam will be one hour and there will be total 3 sections viz., English Language (30 questions) for 30 marks, Numerical Ability (35 questions) for 35 marks, Reasoning Ability (35 questions) for 35 marks.

The preliminary examinations will be conducted tentatively between June 23 and 30 . A total of 8301 posts are on offer for the post of Junior Associates, including some backlog posts.

Following the same procedure this time also, the preliminary test is qualifying in nature and those who qualify will have to appear for the main examination which is the second stage of the selection process.

The selection will be made on the basis of an online preliminary and main examination and test of specified opted language. The language test will only be conducted for those who will qualify mains.

The SBI clerk main exam will be tentatively held on August 5 . The admit cards for the main examination are expected to be available from July 23 .

Earlier, the Central Recruitment and Promotion Department of SBI issued a notification in March informing the SBI preliminary examination scheduled to be held in either March or April 2018 has been deferred and will now be held in June/July 2018.

The State Bank of India is India’s largest Public Sector Bank and every year lakhs of aspirants apply in the recruitment examinations like SBI PO, Clerk etc.