SBI recruitment 2018: State Bank of India announces new jobs at sbi.co.in; from important dates to eligibility criteria, check details

By: | Published: December 9, 2018 6:36 PM

Applicants who get selected will be given training for a period of 12 months after they complete the training they will be transferred to their respective branches.

The selection process requires applicants to appear for an online written test and will also include an interview and a group discussion.

SBI Recruitment 2018: Here is your chance to join the State Bank of India (SBI) as the bank has invited applicantions for the position of Deputy Manager Internal Audit at sbi.co.in. Interested candidates can visit the official website now to apply for the same. Interested candidates need to note that they can apply for the posts on offer by December 28,2018. The application fee for the same also needs to be paid by the December 28, 2018. According to the notification released by SBI, the tentaive date for downloading call letter for online test is 5th January 2019. Applicants who get selected will be given training for a period of 12 months after they complete the training they will be transferred to their respective branches.

SBI Recruitment 2018:Post Details-

Deputy Manager (Internal Audit)- 39 posts

SBI Recruitment 2018: Eligibility Criteria-

– All applicants should meet the educational qualifications which states that the candidates should be Chartered Accountants with a degree from the ICAI.
– Applicants should make sure that they meet the age limit which is 21 years to 35 years.

SBI Recruitment 2018: Important dates-

Online application starts: 04.12.2018
ONline application ends: 28.12.2018
Admit card release date: 5.01.2018
Exam date:27.01.2018

SBI Recruitment 2018: How to Apply-

-Applicants who are interested can log on to the official website www.sbi.co.in/careers. Firstly, the candidates needs to complete the registration process.
– After which they will have to pay the application fess. finally, they need to scan & upload their Photograph & Signature.
– The application fees for the General category is Rs 600 and for the SC/ST category it stands at Rs 100.
– The selection process requires applicants to appear for an online written test and will also include an interview and a group discussion.

