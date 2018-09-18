SBI recruitment 2018: State Bank of India announces fresh vacancies at sbi.co.in; check how to apply, selection process

SBI recruitment 2018: The registration process commenced on September 7, 2018 and will continue until September 24. (PTI)

SBI recruitment 2018: The State Bank of India has invited applications for regular and contractual jobs at sbi.co.in. Interested candidates can visit the official website of SBI careers to fill the online application for the same. The registration process commenced on September 7, 2018 and will continue until September 24. The jobs announced by SBI are for the Specialist Cadre Officers posts that include Deputy Manager (Security) and Fire Officer.

Candidates need to note that the process of registration is complete only when fee is deposited with the Bank through Online mode on or before the last date for payment of fee. Mentioned below are the details that candidates need to note in order to apply for the posts-

SBI recruitment 2018: Pay Scale-

1) Deputy Manager(Security): Regular- 31705-1145/1-32850-1310/10-45950

2) Fire Officer: Contractual- CTC Negotiable.

SBI recruitment 2018: How to Apply-

Candidates should have valid email ID which should be kept active till the declaration of result. It will help him/her in getting call letter/Interview advices etc. by email.

SBI recruitment 2018: Application Fees-

Application fees and Intimation Charges (Non-refundable) is Rs 600/- (Rs Six Hundred only) for General and OBC candidates and Rs 100/- (Rs One hundred only) for SC/ST candidates.

SBI recruitment 2018: Eligibility Criteria-

1) Deputy Manager (Security): Graduate from reputed college/University. Minimum 5 years of Commissioned Service in Armed Forces or a Police Officer not below the rank of ASP/Deputy SP with 05 years’ service in that rank or officer of Asstt. Commandant with minimum 05 years’ service in Paramilitary Services.

2) Fire Officer: BE (Fire) from National Fire Service College (NFSC), Nagpur OR B.Tech (Safety & Fire Engineering) from recognized university (AICTE) approved OR B.Tech (Fire Technology & Safety Engineering) from recognized university (AICTE) approved OR Retired fire officers from State/Central Government/PSUs with above qualification can also apply.

Minimum 10 years’ experience in State/Central Government/ PSUs as Fire Officer. The candidate should be well versed with fire safety norms and State/Central Government rules and regulations in fire safety and security.

SBI recruitment 2018: Selection Process-

The selection will be based on shortlisting and interview:-

1. Interview: Mere fulfilling minimum qualification and experience will not vest any right in a candidate for being called for interview. The shortlisting committee constituted by the Bank will decide the shortlisting parameters and thereafter, an adequate number of candidates, as decided by the Bank will be shortlisted for interview. The decision of the Bank to call the candidates for the interview shall be final. No correspondence will be entertained in this regard. The shortlisted candidates will be called for interview.

2. Merit list: Merit list for selection will be prepared in descending order on the basis of scores obtained in an interview only. In case more than one candidate scores the cut-off marks (common marks at cut-off point), such candidates will be ranked according to their age in descending order, in the merit list.