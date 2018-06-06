SBI Recruitment 2018: Important update for aspirants

The prelim exam for junior associates prelims exam will consist of three sections that will carry 100 marks.(PTI)

The State Bank of India (SBI) is all set to release admit cards for junior associates preliminary exam on Thursday. The preliminary exam is scheduled to be held in the month of June/ July. The bank is yet to announce the exact date of the exam.

SBI conducted the online registration for the post of junior associates in January-February 2018. This is the biggest recruitment by the bank in the banking sector with close to 9,000 posts lying vacant. Candidates are required to download admit card at the official website sbi.co.in/careers through registration number/ roll number and date of birth/ password.

“Adequate number of candidates in each category as decided by the Bank (approximately 10 times the numbers of vacancies, subject to availability) will be shortlisted for the main exam from the list of all candidates arranged in descending order of aggregate marks scored. No minimum qualifying marks for individual subject as well as for aggregate (overall) are prescribed”, the official notification by the bank read.

The prelim exam for junior associates prelims exam will consist of three sections that will carry 100 marks. The duration of the exam will be one hour. Questions in the exam will be asked from numerical ability, reasoning ability and English language.

Last month, the bank announced they would start the recruitment for the Specialist Cadre (SO) officers. The SBI had released an official notification mentioning about the recruitment drive.

While the registration commenced on May 15. The last date to apply was June 6. Once candidates are selected, SBI is likely to conduct interviews. After this, candidates will be selected for the posts.