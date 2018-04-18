SBI Recruitment 2018: Important update for aspirants – Check details here

There will be negative marking of 1/4th marks for wrong answers in objective tests. (PTI)

The State Bank of India (SBI) will release admit cards for Junior Associates preliminary exam in June’s second week. The preliminary exam for the same will be conducted on June 23, 24 and 30. The bank already released the pre-exam training call letter so as to provide training to candidates who belong to SC/ ST/ XS or religious minority community who had earlier filled in the option to have the training while submitting online application forms. The call letter was released on February 25.

The admit card will be released from June 6. The main exam will be conducted on July 23. Admit card for the main exam will available from August 5. Candidates will be selected on the basis of their performance in written tests. Please note that marks from the Preliminary Examination (Phase-I) will not be added for the selection, but only aggregate marks from Main Examination (Phase-II) will be considered for final merit list.

Provisional selection of candidates would be done on the basis of candidate’s performance in the main exam. The SBI had started the recruitment process for clerical cadre in September 2017 for 9633 posts.

Preliminary exam

This exam will be objective type and will consist of 100 marks. The duration of the exam will be one hour.

*Numerical Ability (35 questions): 35 marks

*Reasoning Ability (35 questions): 35 marks

*English Language (30 questions): 30 marks

Main examination

*Reasoning Ability and Computer Aptitude (50 questions): 60 marks

*General/Financial Awareness (50 questions): 50 marks

*Quantitative Aptitude (50 questions): 50 marks

*General English (40 questions): 40 marks

There will be negative marking of 1/4th marks for wrong answers in objective tests.