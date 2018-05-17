SBI Recruitment 2018: Fresh jobs announced at State Bank of India official website sbi.co.in

SBI Recruitment 2018: One of the most popular bank and the public sector bank, the State Bank of India has announced that they will start the recruitment for the Specialist Cadre (SO) officers.

SBI Recruitment 2018: One of the most popular bank and the public sector bank, the State Bank of India has announced that they will start the recruitment for the Specialist Cadre (SO) officers. As per their official website, the bank released an official notification which mentions about the recruitment drive. If you are interested in the mentioned job then you should head towards bank’s official website sbi.co.in which will guide to fill out the necessary details.

There are certain things to keep in mind before you head towards the SBI official website and file the application. You should know that the registration for the same started on May 15. The last date to file your application is June 6, 2018. Following this, if you get selected, SBI is expected to conduct personal interviews. And if you make the cut from the interview then only will be selected for the post available.

Here are the details about the job:

SBI SO recruitment 2018 Total Vacancies: 13

For Regular position:

HR Specialist (Recruitment): 1

HR Specialist (Manpower Planning): 1

Internal Communication Specialist: 1

For Contractual position:

Banking Supervisory Specialists: 3

Defence Banking Advisor (Army): 1

Defence Banking Advisor (Para-Military Forces): 1

Circle Defence Banking Advisor: 5

SBI SO recruitment 2018 Eligibility

Education qualifications:

Regular:

For HR Specialist (Recruitment), you need an MBA degree with a specialisation in Human Resource.

For HR Specialist (Manpower Planning), you need an MBA with specialisation in HR/PGDM with specialisation in Human Resource.

For Internal Communication Specialist, you would either need an MBA or Post Graduate degree in marketing/Mass Media/Finance/Commerce

Contractual:

For Banking Supervisory Specialists:

Defence Banking Advisor (Army) would preferably be retired in the rank of lieutenant general or above.

Defence Banking Advisor (Para-Military Forces) would preferably be a retired in the rank of ADGP or above. He/She should have 5 years of working experience in Central Reserve Police Force/ Para Military Force.

For Circle Defence Banking Advisor a preferred candidate would be retired in the rank of Major General or Brigadier.

SBI SO recruitment 2018: Age limit

Regular:-

HR Specialist (Recruitment): 32-35 years.

HR Specialist (Manpower Planning): 32-35 years.

Internal Communication Specialist: 27-35 years.

Contractual:-

Banking Supervisory Specialists: 55-65 years.

Defence Banking Advisor (Army): Maximum age 62 years.

Defence Banking Advisor (Para-Military Forces): Maximum age 62 years

Circle Defence Banking Advisor: Maximum age 60 years.

SBI SO recruitment 2018 Important dates:-

May 15, 2018 – Starting of the registration and application process.

June 6, 2018 – The last date to submit online applications.

Application Fee:-

Rs 600 (non-refundable) to be paid online – For the Regular Posts of HR Specialists and Internal Communication Specialist.

Selection process:-

SBI will select the eligible candidates after they have shortlisted them. Thereafter the bank will take personal interviews with the selected candidates.