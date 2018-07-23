SBI Recruitment 2018: Bank to release admit cards for this exam soon, check details at sbi.co.in

SBI has released the main exam admit card for PO post, recently

The State Bank of India (SBI) is likely to release admit card to candidates appearing for junior Associates (clerical cadre) recruitment soon. Candidates may check sbi.co.in for admit cards. The prelims have however not yet released. The bank may announce the new date for the main exam of SBI clerk 2018. The exam has been tentative, was scheduled on August 5 this year which may now be postponed.

Those who appeared for the exam in last month may check the SBI clerk prelims result on bank’s official website sbi.co.in whenever it is released. The clerk preliminary exam result may be announced in two days, and the admit card for the main exam a day after the results are announced. The bank will shortlist candidates about 10 times the number of vacant posts for the main exam.

As the bank has set no minimum cut off marks for the preliminary examination, candidates are waiting anxiously for the expected cut off marks.

SBI has released the main exam admit card for PO post, recently. SBI PO main examination will consist of an objective type test for 200 marks and a descriptive type test for 50 marks. Both the objective and descriptive tests will be online. Candidates will have to answer Descriptive test by typing on the computer.

Recently, the bank declared preliminary exam results for probationary officers on its website sbi.co.in. Those who appeared for the exam were asked to log on to the bank’s official website to check their results. The bank had conducted SBI PO 2018 exam for the recruitment of Probationary Officers on July 1, 7 and 8 across the country. The bank had also said that those who clear the preliminary exam would be eligible to appear for the mains examination likely to be conducted on August 4.