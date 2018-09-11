SBI recruitment 2018: Apply for deputy manager, fire officer posts at www.sbi.co.in/careers

A total of 48 vacancies are available for recruitment.

State Bank of India (SBI) has invited applications for the recruitment of Specialist Cadre Officers posts. Eligible candidates can apply through online mode at the official website of the bank at www.sbi.co.in/careers. Candidates must note that they are required to upload documents like brief resume, ID proof, age, educational qualification, experience etc.

A total of 48 vacancies are available for recruitment. There are 27 posts for Deputy Manager (Security) and 21 posts for Fire officer. The post of Fire Officer is contractual in nature.

The online application started on September 7. The last date to apply is September 24.

Eligibility:

For Deputy Manager (Security), the age should be between 28 and 40 years as on August 31, 2018. For fire officer, the age limit is between 35 and 62 years.

Education/Experience:

For Deputy Manager, a candidate should be a graduate from a reputed college/university. A minimum of five years of experience in commissioned service as a Police officer of ASP/Dy SP rank or in Armed forces as an officer in the rank of Assistant Commandant.

For Fire Officer, a candidate should have a degree in BE (Fire) from National Fire Service College, Nagpur or B.Tech in Safety Engineering or B.Tech in Fire Technology and Safety Engineering from a recognised university. A candidate must have a minimum 10 years’ experience in State/Central Government/PSUs as Fire Officer and the candidate should be well versed with safety norms and State/Central Government rules and regulations in fire safety and security.

Job Profile:

Deputy Manager (Security)- Improving the Security arrangements at branches and offices, carry out visit to the Branches, organize periodic security drills, lectures, etc., carry out effective liaison with various Government Agencies and other administrative work related to the Security Officer Desk.

Fire Officer- Improving the fire safety arrangements at branches and offices, carry out visits to the branches, organize periodic Fire drills, lectures, etc., carry out effective liaison with various Government Agencies.

Selection Process:

The candidates will be selected for the posts on the basis of shortlisting and interview.

How to apply:

Eligible candidates should be ready with a valid email ID. Candidates will be required to register themselves online through the official website of the SBI at www.bank.sbi/careers or www.sbi.co.in/careers. There is a non-refundable application fee of Rs 600 for General and OBC candidates and Rs 100 for SC/ST candidates.

Candidates are advised to read the official recruitment advertisement available on the official website of the bank before proceeding for the application.