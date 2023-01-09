SBI PO Result 2022 prelims soon for 1,673 vacancies, official confirmation awaited – Check other details here

SBI PO Result 2022 Live at sbi.co.in: The State Bank of India (SBI) is likely to announce the Probationary Officer (PO) soon on its official website. Candidates who are eagerly awaiting the results will be able to download their results soon from the official website of SBI –sbi.co.in.

The exam authority conducted the preliminary examination from December 17 to 19 at various exam centres. The results for the same will soon be published on the official website. However, there is no official confirmation of the exact date for the release of the results. The candidates have been advised to keep checking on the official website for the latest updates. The link to the results will be provided, once the result is announced.

According to the official notification released by the SBI, the mains exam will be conducted in the month of January/February 2023. It is expected that the board will release the mains exam admit cards after releasing the results. The candidates will be able to download SBI PO prelims results using their registration number, and date of birth on the login page. The direct link to the SBI PO Prelims result will be provided, once released.

This drive is being conducted to recruit 1673 vacancies of Probationary officers in different departments of SBI. The selection process involves a preliminary, mains exam and interview process. Those who will be selected for the preliminary exam will be called for the main exam. The finally selected candidates will be called for a document round and further recruitment process.

How to download SBI PO Prelims 2022 results

The candidates will be able to download SBI PO Prelims 2022 results followed by the easy steps given below.

-Visit the official website of SBI – sbi.co.in

-Click on the careers tab

-Then, click on the announcement section

-Now, enter your roll number, date of birth, and other details

-SBI PO Prelims 2022 results will appear on the screen

-Download SBI PO Prelims 2022 result and save it for future reference

SBI PO 2022 Cut Off

The SBI PO 2022 cut-off will be calculated based on certain factors in consideration of the number of applicants, vacancy number, level of exam, and previous year cut-off marks. The cut-off marks will be displayed on the SBI website. Only those who will qualify in the prelims exam will be called for the mains exam. Candidates have been advised to keep a close watch on the official website for the latest updates.