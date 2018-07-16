SBI PO result 2018 expected soon at sbi.co.in – How to download Probationary Officer preliminary exam results

SBI PO result 2018: Candidates who had appeared for the exams that were conducted on July 1, 7 and 8 can visit the careers section of SBI on the official website to check their results.

SBI PO result 2018: The State Bank of India is expected to release the Probationary Officer preliminary exam results this week at sbi.co.in. Candidates who had appeared for the exams that were conducted on July 1, 7 and 8 can visit the careers section of SBI on the official website to check their results. According to the dates stated in the official notification of Probationary Officer recruitment, the results were earlier supposed to be released on July 15, however, that has now been postponed and the final date is yet to be disclosed by the banking institution.

Here are the details that Probationary Officer recruitment details that candidates need to note-

SBI PO 2018: Important dates-

Result of Online exam – Preliminary: 15.07.2018

Download of Call letter for Online Main Exam: 20.07.2018

Conduct of Online Examination – Main: 04.08.2018

Declaration of Result – Main: 20.08.2018

Download Call Letter for Interview: 01.09.2018

Conduct of Group Exercises & Interview: 24.09.2018 to 12.10.2018

Declaration of Final Result: 01.11.2018

SBI PO 2018: Vacancies on offer-

Total: 2000 seats on offer (including that for SC, ST, OBC and General candidates)

SBI PO 2018: Mains Examination details-

Main Examination will consist of Objective Tests for 200 marks and Descriptive Test for 50 marks. Both the Objective and Descriptive Tests will be online. Candidates will have to answer Descriptive test by typing on the computer. Descriptive Test will be administered immediately after completion of the Objective Test.

SBI PO 2018: Final selection-

The marks obtained in the Preliminary Examination (Phase-I) will not be added for preparing the final merit list for selection. Only the marks obtained in Main Examination (Phase-II), both in Objective Test and Descriptive Test, will be added to the marks obtained in GE & Interview (Phase-III) for preparing the final merit list. The candidates will have to qualify both in Phase-II and Phase-III separately.

For more information on SBI PO 2018 recruitment process visit the official website of SBI careers at sbi.co.in/careers.