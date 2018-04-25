SBI PO Recruitment 2018: Major relief for State Bank of India jobs aspirants – Check details

The State Bank of India (SBI) in its recruitment to the post of Probationary Officers (PO) 2018 has relaxed certain norms. The SBI PO Selection is conducted in three phases – Preliminary Exam, Mains Exam, and Interview. In the preliminary examination scheduled to take place on July 1st, 7th and 8th, the bank has not set any sectional cut off. And, this has come as a big relief for a number of SBI PO aspirants. Based on the overall cut off the candidates will be shortlisted for the mains exam which is scheduled to take place on August 4, 2018. According to a report of NDTV, the bank is going to shortlist only 10 times the vacancies for the main exam which shows that the number of the overall cut off will go higher. The move will satisfy those candidates who often secure marks higher than the cutoff but failed to qualify the exam.

PRE EXAM:-

The Preliminary exam has three sections which include the English Language, Quantitative Aptitude and Reasoning Ability. The marks allotted to the English Language will be 30 while of the other two- Quantitative Aptitude and Reasoning Ability will be 35 each. All the three sections will have a separate time limit. The candidates have to solve each section within 20 minutes.

MAINS EXAM and INTERVIEW:-

The students those who will qualify the main exam will get shortlisted for Group Exercises & Interview. The Group Exercises & Interview is scheduled to take place from 24.09.2018 to 12.10.2018. For this phase, the marks a candidate scored both in the Preliminary and main examination will be considered.

DECLARATION OF SBI PO 2018 RESULTS:-

The final result of this recruitment drive will be published on 01.11.2018.

The notification inviting applications for selection of SBI Probationary Officers (PO) was released on the official website of the State Bank of India (SBI) – sbi.co.in on April 21. The last date for submitting the application through online is May 13, 2018.