SBI PO Recruitment 2018: Important alert for State Bank of India job aspirant at sbi.co.in

SBI PO Recruitment 2018: Results will be out soon. (IE)

With the SBI PO 2018 prelim exam concluding on July 8, candidates are now anxiously waiting for the results. According to official notification, the result is likely to be out on July 15. Experts say that exams were a bit difficult this time. The cut off may fall between 51 to 55 marks.

As per an expert, the cut-off in general category candidates can dip between 51 and 55, for OBC category candidates may be between 48 and 52, for SC category candidates percentage may slip between 43 and 47 and for ST category candidates, it may be between can fall between 31 and 35 percents.

The bank will release results on its official website sbi.co.in. The merit list this year will be prepared on the basis of overall cut off. The SBI will not consider sectional cut-offs this year. The Main exam is to be held on August 4.

Selected candidates can download call letters for SBI PO Main exam from July 20. Candidates selected for the Mains will also have to undergo a computer-based test. The exam will be of 3 hours duration and will consist of four sections including Data Analysis and Interpretation, Reasoning and Computer Aptitude, English Language and General Economy/Banking Awareness.

Selection process

Category wise merit list will be done on the basis of aggregates , which candidates scored in the prelim exam. The main exam will have objective type questions for 200 marks and descriptive test for 50 marks. Both descriptive and objectives tests will be online. Candidates will be required to answer descriptive test on the computer. .

Important dates

Online exam result – preliminary: July 15, 2018

Downloading of letter for the purpose of Main Examination: July 20

Online Exam– Main date : August 04

Result declaration – Main: August 20

Downloading letter for interview: September 01

Conduct of Group Exercises and Interview: September 24to October 12

Declaration of Final Result: November 01