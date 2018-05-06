SBI PO recruitment 2018 alert! Only few days left, apply online at sbi.co.in; important details here

SBI PO Recruitmet 2018: The selection of the candidates for the posts of Probationary Officer will be done through three phases i.e. Preliminary examination, Main examination and Group Exercise & Interview.

SBI PO Recruitment 2018: The State Bank of India (SBI) started the online registration process for the post of Probationary Officer in April 2018 at sbi.co.in. Candidates who are yet to apply for the same can do so until May 13 on the official website. The selection of the candidates for the posts of Probationary Officer will be done in three phases i.e. Preliminary examination, Main examination and Group Exercise & Interview. The total number of posts on offer by the State Bank of India is- 2118 (including 118 PWD posts).

Mentioned below are some important details candidates need to know-

SBI PO Recruitment 2018: Important dates-

Closure of registration of application: 13/05/2018

Closure for editing application details: 13/05/2018

Last date for printing your application: 28/05/2018

Online Fee Payment: 21/04/2018 to 13/05/2018

SBI PO Recruitment 2018: Pay Scale-

Presently, the starting basic pay is 27,620/- (with 4 advance increments) in the scale of 23700-980/7-30560-1145/2-32850-1310/7-42020 applicable to Junior Management Grade Scale-I. e. The total compensation per annum on CTC basis be a minimum of 8.20 lacs and maximum of 13.08 lacs depending on place of posting and other factors.

SBI PO Recruitment 2018: Selection Procedure-

Phase-I: Preliminary Examination:

This phase consists of Objective Test for 100 marks will be conducted online. The test will have of 3 Sections- English Language, Quantitative Aptitude and Reasoning Ability. Category wise merit list will be drawn on the basis of the aggregate marks scored in the Preliminary Examination. Candidates numbering approximately 10 times the numbers of vacancies in each category will be shortlisted for the Main Examination from the top of the merit list.

Phase – II: Main Examination:`

In this phase, there are Objective Tests for 200 marks and Descriptive Test for 50 marks. Both the Objective and Descriptive Tests will be online. Candidates will have to answer Descriptive test by typing on the computer. Descriptive Test will be administered immediately after completion of the Objective Test. Category wise merit list will be drawn on the basis of the aggregate marks scored in the Main Examination.

Candidates numbering up to 3 times (approximately) of the category-wise vacancies will be shortlisted for the Group Exercise and Interview from the top of the merit list subject to a candidate scoring minimum qualifying score in aggregate

Phase – III: Group Exercises (20 marks) & Interview (30 marks)

Candidates qualifying for GE & Interview under ‘OBC’ category would be required to submit OBC certificate containing the ‘Non Creamy layer’ clause. Candidates not submitting the OBC certificate containing the ‘Non Creamy layer’ clause and requesting to be interviewed under General category will not be entertained.

Final Selection

Results of the candidates who qualify for Main Examination and Group Exercise & Interview as well as the final select list will be made available on the Bank’s website.