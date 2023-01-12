SBI PO Prelims Result 2022: Steps to check scorecard, cut off, and other important details

The State Bank of India (SBI) recently conducted the preliminary examination which was held from December 17 to December 20, 2022. The exam was conducted to recruit probationary officers for the bank. Now, the results can be expected anytime soon. After the results are released, candidates will be able to download their scoresheets from the official website – sbi.co.in.

All those still unaware need to know that there are about 1673 vacancies, including 1600 regular vacancies and 73 backlog vacancies, according to The Indian Express. Other than this, there are 18 vacancies for the visually impaired, 36 for the hearing-impaired and 21 for people with locomotor disabilities.

Follow these easy steps to check the results once they are out:

SBI PO Prelims: Websites to check for scorecard



– To check the result, candidates must visit the official website – sbi.co.in.



– Then, click on the homepage and go to the careers section.



– In the career section, scroll to PO notification and click on the result link.



– After this, the candidate will be asked to type in their credentials, including their registration number, roll number and date of birth.



– Lastly, click on the ‘Submit’ option and the result will be visible.



– Download the result and save it for the future.



– The official link to check for the results has not yet come out.



SBI PO Prelims: Cut off and parameters for the calculation



The SBI PO 2022 cut-off will be calculated based on certain factors. These include the number of applicants who appeared for the examination, vacancy number, level of exam, and previous year’s cut-off marks. The cut-off marks will be displayed on the official SBI website. All candidates have been advised to keep a close eye on the official website for the latest updates.

SBI PO Prelims: What next after qualifying prelims?



Followed by congratulatory messages, candidates who qualify for the preliminary examination will then be able to appear in the SBI Mains examinations which are expected to be conducted in February- March this year.

