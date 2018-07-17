SBI PO Prelims Result 2018 declared at sbi.co.in, bank.sbi/careers; Steps to check Probationary Officer preliminary exam results

SBI PO Prelims Result 2018: The exam results were earlier supposed to be declared on July 15, but the same were postponed by a day.

SBI PO Prelims Result 2018: The Probationary Officer preliminary exam results have been declared by the State Bank of India on its official website sbi.co.in. Candidates who appeared for the exam earlier this month can visit the bank’s official website now to check their results. The SBI PO 2018 examination for the recruitment of Probationary Officers was conducted on July 1, 7 and 8 across different centres in the country. The exam results were earlier supposed to be declared on July 15, but the same were postponed by a day.

Candidates need to note that those who clear the preliminary examination will be eligible to appear for the mains examination that is set to be conducted on August 4. The admit cards for the same will be released by the State Bank of India by July 20.

SBI PO result 2018: Steps to check scores-

Step 1: Visit the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in

Step 2: Now click on the careers tab on the homepage

Step 3: Now under the tab that says REcruitment of Probationary Officers in SBI, click on Preliminary Exam Results (New)

Step 4: A PDF file including the roll number of all those candidates who have cleared the exam will appear

Step 5: Check the list for your roll number

Step 6: Download the same for future

SBI PO result 2018: Mentioned below are the details that candidates will require in the near future-

Important dates-

Result of Online exam – Preliminary: 15.07.2018

Download of Call letter for Online Main Exam: 20.07.2018

Conduct of Online Examination – Main: 04.08.2018

Declaration of Result – Main: 20.08.2018

Download Call Letter for Interview: 01.09.2018

Conduct of Group Exercises & Interview: 24.09.2018 to 12.10.2018

Declaration of Final Result: 01.11.2018

Vacancies on offer-

Total: 2000 seats on offer (including that for SC, ST, OBC and General candidates)

Mains Examination details-

The Mains Examination will consist of Objective Tests for 200 marks and Descriptive Test for 50 marks. Both the Objective and Descriptive Tests will be online. Candidates will have to answer Descriptive test by typing on the computer. Descriptive Test will be administered immediately after completion of the Objective Test.

Final selection-

To decide the final selection of candidates, the State Bank of India will consider the scores obtained by a student in all the different phases of the examination. However, the marks obtained in the Preliminary Examination (Phase-I) will not be considered in the preparation of the final merit list. The marks obtained by an aspirant in Main Examination (Phase-II), both in Objective Test and Descriptive Test will be added to those obtained in GE & Interview (Phase-III).

For more information on SBI PO 2018 recruitment process visit the official website of SBI careers at sbi.co.in/careers.