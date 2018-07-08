SBI PO Prelims Exam analysis 2018: Check shift 1 and 2 paper analysis, expected cut-off

Student appearing for the examination must duly note the timings for their examination mentioned on the official notice sent to their email ids.

SBI PO 2018: State Bank of India is conducting preliminary examination for the recruitment of Probationary Officer. This is the next day for SBI PO Prelims 2018. The examination is being conducted in 4 shifts. The SBI PO Prelims 2018 examination is being conducted through online mode. Student appearing for the examination must duly note the timings for their examination mentioned on the official notice sent to their email ids.

So let us get on the detailed analysis for SBI PO Prelims 2018 exam.

Analysis (Shift 1)

Name of Test No. of Questions Marks Duration(in minutes) English 30 Total Maximum achievable marks= 100 20 Quantitative Aptitude 35 20 Reasoning Ability 35 20 Total 100 1 hour

Key points to remember during the exam:

Sectional timing is introduced for each section of examination.

There will be no overall cutoff/sectional cutoff.

List of candidates for the SBI PO Mains 2018 examination will be in descending order. This list will be decided on guidelines set by SBI for the SBI PO Prelims 2018 examination.

SBI PO Prelims Exam Analysis for English Language Section

Good Attempts: 21-26

Level of Difficulty: Moderate

Beginning our paper review with English Section, this section could have been solved with moderate amount of knowledge. The English Section in SBI PO Prelims Paper (Shift 1) questions distribution is as follows.

Name of Topics No. of Questions Reading Comprehension 7 Phrase Replacement 5 Identifying Correct Sentences 3 Match The Column 5 Cloze Test 5 Sentence Rearrangement 5 Total 30

SBI PO Prelims Exam Analysis for Reasoning Ability Section

Good Attempts: 14-17

Level of Difficulty: Moderate

The Reasoning Ability section was quite moderate but lengthy

Name of Topics No. of Questions Puzzles & Seating Arrangement 20 Coding Decoding 5 Direction Sense 3 Order and Ranking 3 Data Sufficiency 4 Total 35

SBI PO Prelims Exam Analysis for Quantitative Aptitude Section

Good Attempts: 18-23

Level of Difficulty: Moderate

As on 8th July 2018 SBI PO Prelims 2018 examination we can conclude that Quantitative Aptitude section was moderate for most students. Here is the breakdown for the questions that appeared in the exam:

Name of Topic No.of Questions Quadratic Equation 5 Data Interpretation (Table & Bar Graph) 10 Missing Number Series 5 Quantity Based 5 Miscellaneous 10 Total 35

Conclusively, we can say that 8th July 2018 Shift-1 of SBI PO Prelims 2018 was moderately difficult for most of the students.

Analysis: Shift 2

SBI PO Prelims: 8th July 2018 (Shift 2)

Name of Test No. of Questions Marks Duration(in minutes) English 30 Total Maximum achievable marks= 100 20 Quantitative Aptitude 35 20 Reasoning Ability 35 20 Total 100 1 hour

Key points to remember during the exam:

Sectional timing is introduced for each section of examination

There will be no overall cutoff/sectional cutoff.

List of candidates for the SBI PO Mains 2018 examination will be in descending order. This list will be decided on guidelines set by SBI for the SBI PO Prelims 2018 examination.

SBI PO Prelims Exam Analysis for English Language Section

Good Attempts: 20-25

Level of Difficulty: Moderate

Beginning our paper review with English Section, this section could have been solved with moderate amount of knowledge. The English Section in SBI PO Prelims Paper (Shift 1) questions distribution is as follows.

Name of Topics No. of Questions Reading Comprehension 5 Error Detection 7 Double Fillers 5 Sentence Correction 5 Cloze Test 5 Phrase Replacement 3 Total 30

SBI PO Prelims Exam Analysis for Reasoning Ability Section

Good Attempts: 13-16

Level of Difficulty: Moderate

The Reasoning Ability section was quite moderate but lengthy

Name of Topics No. of Questions Puzzles & Seating Arrangement 20 Inequality 4 Machine Input Output 5 Blood Relation 4 Miscellaneous 2 Total 35

SBI PO Prelims Exam Analysis for Quantitative Aptitude Section

Good Attempts: 17-22

Level of Difficulty: Moderate

As on 8th July 2018 SBI PO Prelims 2018 examination we can conclude that Quantitative Aptitude section was moderate for most students. Here is the breakdown for the questions that appeared in the exam:

Name of Topic No.of Questions Data Sufficiency 5 Data Interpretation (Table & Bar Graph) 10 Quadratic Equation 5 Approximation 5 Arithmetic Word Problems 10 Total 35

Conclusively, we can say that 8th July 2018 Shift-2 of SBI PO Prelims 2018 was moderately difficult and lengthy for students.

(Inputs by – Prashant Pandey, Exam Expert, OnlineTyari)