SBI PO Admit Card Main 2018: State Bank of India to release call letters tomorrow at sbi.co.in/careers; how to download

SBI PO Admit Card Main Exam 2018 available for download from July 20!

SBI PO Admit Card Main Exam 2018: The State Bank of India is all set to release the admit cards for the Probationary Officer Main examination tomorrow at sbi.co.in/careers. Candidates can visit the official website of the bank to download their call tickets tomorrow. The Main examination is the phase 2 of the Probationary Officer recruitment process that is currently undergoing across the country. Earlier in the week, the results of phase I, i.e. the Probationary Officer Preliminary Examinations were declared by SBI. While the Main examination admit cards will be made available for download tomorrow, the exam for the same is all set to be conducted on August 4, 2018.

Only those candidates who have successfully qualified the Preliminary Examinations will be able to appear for the mains exam. Candidates can visit the official website of SBi to know more about the exam. Candidates who clear phase II will move on to phase III that will include a Group Exercises along with a personal interview. Here is how you can download your call letter.

SBI PO Admit Card Main 2018: Steps to download Probationary Officer Main exam call letter-

Step 1: Visit the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in/careers

Step 2: Now click on the download admit card link under the Probationary officer tab on the homepage

Step 3: Enter the required details

Step 4: Check your credentials on the card

Step 5: Download the same for future

NOTE: It is important for all candidates to download the admit card and bring it along with them to the examination centre. If a candidate fails to do so then he/she will not be able to appear for the exam.

SBI PO result 2018: Mentioned below are the details that candidates will require in the near future-

Vacancies on offer-

Total: 2000 seats on offer (including that for SC, ST, OBC and General candidates)

Important Dates-

Download of Call letter for Online Main Exam: 20.07.2018

Conduct of Online Examination – Main: 04.08.2018

Declaration of Result – Main: 20.08.2018

Download Call Letter for Interview: 01.09.2018

Conduct of Group Exercises & Interview: 24.09.2018 to 12.10.2018

Declaration of Final Result: 01.11.2018

Mains Examination details-

The Mains Examination will consist of Objective Tests for 200 marks and Descriptive Test for 50 marks. Both the Objective and Descriptive Tests will be online. Candidates will have to answer Descriptive test by typing on the computer. Descriptive Test will be administered immediately after completion of the Objective Test.

Final selection-

To decide the final selection of candidates, the State Bank of India will consider the scores obtained by a student in all the different phases of the examination. However, the marks obtained in the Preliminary Examination (Phase-I) will not be considered in the preparation of the final merit list. The marks obtained by an aspirant in Main Examination (Phase-II), both in Objective Test and Descriptive Test will be added to those obtained in GE & Interview (Phase-III).