SBI PO admit card 2018: State Bank of India to release call letters today at sbi.co.in; how to download

SBI PO admit card 2018: State Bank of India (SBI) is likely to release the admit cards for probationary officers (PO) recruitment examination 2018 today. The call letters for preliminary exam will be available on the official wesbsite sbi.co.in. The preliminary exam is scheduled to be held on July 1, 7 and July 8, whereas SBI PO mains exam 2018 is scheduled to be held on August 4. The examination will be conducted to fill 2,000 PO vacancies across the various branches of the state-run bank. SBI PO Prelims 2018 admit cards can be downloaded by visiting the career section of SBI website at sbi.co.in/careers. More details are as follows:

Name of the organisation: State Bank of India (SBI)

Name of the post: Probationary officers (PO)

Official website: sbi.co.in

Number of posts: 2000

Date of Exam:

• Prelims 2018 – July 1, 7 and July 8

• Mains exam 2018 – August 4

Admit card status: Expected to be released today, June 18

Exam pattern:

• The paper will consist of objective type questions.

• It will be an online test of 100 marks and the duration of the same will be one hour.

• It will consist of the following three section:

— English language: 30 questions (20 minutes)

— Quantitative aptitude: 35 questions (20 minutes)

— Reasoning ability: 35 questions (20 minutes)

SBI PO admit card 2018: How to download

To download the call letter, the candidates can follow the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Log on to the official website of bank – sbi.co.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the PO admit card download announcement under the ‘careers’ page

Step 3: A new page will open where candidates will have to enter their details such as registration number, date of birth, etc.

Step 4: Click on ‘Submit’ or press ‘Enter’

Step 5: The admit card will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the admit card and take a printout of the same

All the best!