SBI PO 2019 recruitment notification out! Salary as high as Rs 13 Lakhs; check vacancy, selection process, others

SBI PO 2019 recruitment notification: The State Bank of India (SBI) has released the much awaited official notification for the posts of Probationary Officer at sbi.co.in. Candidates who aspire for the same can visit the official website to take part in the Recruitment Process and fill the registration form. It is to be noted that the registration process begins today and the same shall continue until April 22, 2019. This recruitment process will be held in three phases, wherein the first phase will be the Preliminary Examination, the second will be the Main Examination and the third one will be Group Exercise & Interview. Candidates can reach the third and final phase of selection only when they successfully clear the first two phases.

SBI PO 2019 recruitment: Important date-

SBI PO Preliminary Examination 2019

Online application process starts: April 2, 2019

Online application process ends: April 22, 2019

Download of call letters for online Preliminary Examination: From the 3rd week of May 2019

Online Preliminary Exam date: June 8, 9, 15 and 16, 2019

Online Preliminary Exam result declaration: 1st week of July 2019

SBI PO Main Examination 2019

Online Main Examination call letter release date: 2nd week of July 2019

Online Main Exam date: July 20, 2019

Main Examination result declaration: 3rd week of August 2019

SBI PO Group Exercises & Interview 2019

Call Letter for Group Exercises & Interview release date: 4th week of August 2019

Group Exercises & Interview: September 2019

Final result declaration date: 2nd week of October 2019

SBI PO 2019 recruitment: Post vacancy details-

SC- 300

ST- 150

OBC- 540

EWS- 200

GEN- 810

Total- 2000

SBI PO 2019 recruitment: Salary/ Remuneration-

The starting basic pay is 27,620/- (with 4 advance increments) in the scale of 23700-980/7-30560-1145/2-32850-1310/7-42020 applicable to Junior Management Grade Scale-I.

The total compensation per annum on CTC basis be a minimum of 8.20 lacs and maximum of 13.08 lacs depending on the place of posting and other factors.

SBI PO 2019 recruitment: Know how to apply.

SBI PO 2019 recruitment: Selection Process-

Phase-I: Preliminary Examination:

1. English Language: 30 questions

2. Quantitative Aptitude: 35 questions

3. Reasoning Ability: 35 questions

Maximum Marks- 100

Total duration- 1 hour

Phase-II: Main Examination:

(i) Objective Test-

1. Reasoning & Computer Aptitude: 45 questions for 60 marks

2. Data Analysis & Interpretation: 35 questions for 60 marks

3. Data Analysis & Interpretation: 40 questions for 40 marks

4. English Language: 35 questions for 40 marks

Total duration- 3 hours

SBI PO 2019 recruitment: How to apply-

1. Candidates can apply online only from 02.04.2019 to 22.04.2019. No other mode of application will be accepted.

2. They can visit https://bank.sbi/careers or https://www.sbi.co.in/careers to fill the online forms.

3. In order to fill the form, candidates firstly need to scan the photograph and signature as detailed under guidelines for scanning the photograph and signature.

4. Candidates can pay their application fees by using debit card/ credit card/ Internet Banking.

5. On successful completion of the transaction, e-receipt and application form will be generated; which may be printed for record.