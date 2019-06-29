SBI PO 2019 preliminary result date confirmed; check result at sbi.co.in

SBI PO 2019 preliminary result 2019 to be out soon

SBI PO result 2019: The State Bank of India is expected to release SBI PO Prelims 2019 exam result next week. SBI PO Preliminary exam result will be released online at the bank’s official website. The candidates who appeared for the SBI PO Prelims 2019 exam can check their result at sbi.co.in.

The SBI had conducted the preliminary examination on June 8, 9, 15 and 16 at various centres across the country. The examination was conducted for recruitment on 2,000 vacancies in the bank. Out of 2,000 vacancies, 200 have been reserved for EWS category, 300 for SC, 150 for ST, 540 for OBC and 810 for general category candidates.

As per the official notification, the SBI PO prelims result 2019 will be announced in the first week of July.

SBI PO Prelims Result 2019: How to check

1) Visit the official site of SBI at sbi.co.in

2) Click on the given link

3) The result link will appear on the screen

4) Click the link and submit the required details

5) Your result will be displayed on the screen

6) Download the result and keep a print out of it for future reference

SBI PO 2019 recruitment process:

The SBI PO 2019 recruitment process will be held in three phases. The first phase will be the Preliminary Examination, the second phase will be the Main Examination and the third and the last phase will be Group Exercise & Interview. Candidates successfully clearing the first two phases

Candidates can reach the third and final phase of the selection process only when they successfully clear the first two phases.

SBI PO Main Examination 2019: Details

SBI PO Main Examination 2019 will also be conducted in online mode and the admit card will be released in the second week of July 2019. The examination will be conducted on July 20, 2019 while the result will be declared in the third week of August 2019. The Group Exercises & Interview will be held in September 2019, and the results will be declared in the second week of October 2019.

SBI PO 2019 recruitment: Salary

The starting basic pay is 27,620/- (with 4 advance increments) in the scale of 23700-980/7-30560-1145/2-32850-1310/7-42020 applicable to Junior Management Grade Scale-I.

The total compensation per annum on CTC basis be a minimum of 8.20 lacs and maximum of 13.08 lacs depending on the place of posting and other factors.