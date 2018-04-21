SBI PO 2018 recruitment: Notification released on sbi.co.in; check eligibility criteria and how to apply

SBI PO 2018 recruitment: The online application process for SBI PO would be available from today, April 21, 2018, to May 13, 2018. (PTI)

SBI PO 2018 recruitment: The notification inviting applications for selection of SBI Probationary Officers (PO) was released on the official website of the State Bank of India (SBI) – sbi.co.in on Saturday morning. The online application process for SBI PO would be available from today, April 21, 2018, to May 13, 2018. The total number of vacancies advertised is 2118 including 118 vacancies for PWD candidates. The SBI PO Selection is conducted in three phases – Preliminary Exam, Mains Exam, and Interview. The preliminary exam will be held in July 2018. The complete recruitment process will be over by November 2018. You can check the eligibility criteria and the important dates below.

Eligibility for SBI PO 2018:

Candidates who have completed their graduation in any discipline from a recognized university can apply for the vacancies. Those in the final year or semester of their degree can also apply provisionally.

The age limit for SBI PO Examination is 21 to 30 years as on April 1, 2018.

Important Dates for SBI PO 2018:

Online registration dates: April 21 to May 13, 2018

Payment of the application fee: April 21 to May 13, 2018

Download of call letters for online preliminary examination: June 18, 2018

Online Preliminary examination dates: July 1, 7, and 8, 2018

Result of Preliminary examination: July 15, 2018

Download of the main exam admit card: July 20, 2018

Online Main examination: August 4, 2018

Result of the Main examination: August 20, 2018

Number of Chances:

For general candidates, the permissible number of chances is 4. For general (PWD), OBC, and OBC (PWD) candidates, the permissible number of chances is 7. For all other categories, there is no limit to the number of attempts.

How to apply for SBI PO 2018:

Candidates are required to fill the online application form available on the official website of the State Bank of India. The candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 600 (for general category) and Rs 100 for reserved category. Also, they are required to upload their signature and photograph. Before filling the application form, candidates are advised to go through the official notification carefully.