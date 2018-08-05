SBI PO 2018: Mains paper difficult; Check section-wise exam analysis

Mains Examination consisted of Objective Tests for 200 marks and Descriptive Test for 50 marks.

SBI PO Mains Exam Analysis: The State Bank of India (SBI) is known for setting a benchmark for all banking exams conducted throughout the year. Yesterday, the mains examination for recruitment probationary officers in SBI was held.

This article will outline the detailed analysis for SBI PO Mains Examination. SBI PO Mains Exam analysis will provide insights about the nature of questions asked in the paper.

SBI PO Mains Exam Analysis, Review: 4th August 2018

Mains Examination consisted of Objective Tests for 200 marks and Descriptive Test for 50 marks. Both the Objective and Descriptive Tests was conducted online. Candidates answered the Descriptive test by typing on the computer.

THE OVERALL DIFFICULTY LEVEL OF SBI PO Mains Exam was Difficult. Here is our detailed section-wise analysis of SBI PO Mains Paper to understand how many questions were asked from each topic.

SBI PO Mains Exam Analysis of Data Analysis & Interpretation Section

We begin our section-wise review of the paper with the quant section. The Quantitative Aptitude Section in SBI PO Mains had a Difficulty Level.

Topic Name Questions Data Interpretation (5 sets) 25 Data Sufficiency 5 Questions related to new pattern Inequality (Quantity I, Quantity II ) 5

A well prepared student can attempt 21-23 Questions

SBI PO Mains Exam Analysis of English Language Section

The next section is the English section. This section had 35 questions. The level of English was Difficult. The topic-wise breakdown is as follows.

Topic Name Questions Reading Comprehension 14 Error detection 10 Cloze Test(Based on New Pattern) 5 Antonym and Synonyms 1 Sentence Completion 5 Tripple Fillers 5

The pattern of English Language was quite different. Most candidates found the English section quite difficult.

There were 2 sets of Reading Comprehension, Also, a new pattern of Cloze Test was introduced. A lot of candidates got to see some new changes in the jumbled sentences, where starting sentence was already provided and rest of the arrangement had to be found by the candidate.

A well prepared student can attempt 18-20 Questions

SBI PO Mains Exam Analysis of Reasoning & Computer Knowledge Section

Moving on to the reasoning section. The level of Reasoning was Difficult. No questions were asked from Computer Aptitude Section. The topic-wise breakdown is as follows:

Topic Name Questions Puzzles/ Seating Arrangement 28 Logical Reasoning 2 Direction Sense 5 Coding-Decoding 4-5 Data Sufficiency 3 Miscellaneous 2

A well prepared student can attempt 15-17 Questions

SBI PO Mains Exam Analysis of General/ Economy/ Banking Awareness

The Next part in our section-wise review of the paper is General Awareness section. Most of the Questions asked in this section were based on Current Banking Affairs. Around 5-6 questions were also asked from Banking Awareness.

A well prepared student can attempt 24-27 Questions

SBI PO Mains Exam Analysis of Descriptive Paper

This section involved 2 questions, Letter and Essay Writing. Following topics of Essay and Letter writing were asked under Descriptive Test of SBI PO Mains exam 2018.

(i) Descriptive test was consist of two types of questions i.e. – Letter Writing & Essay Writing.

(ii) Three options was given on which candidate has to write Essay and Letter on any one of the given topic.

Maximum limit of For Essay Writing – 300 words Maximum limit For Letter Writing – 150 words

(iii) Answers are to be typed using the keyboard. Total duration of descriptive test is 30 minutes to answer the questions.

(Inputs by – Kiran Tomar, Exam Expert, Onlinetyari.com)