SBI PO 2018: Check mains exam syllabus, salary, recruitment process

SBI PO Prelims exam 2018!

SBI PO Prelims exam analysis 2018: The State Bank of India on July 1, 2018 successfully conducted the first test for the recruitment of probationary officers. The next dates on which the preliminary examination will take place are July 7 and 8. The exams are being conducted to fill a total of 2000 vacant posts. While the preliminary examinations are just part one of the recruitment process for the selection of probationary officers, candidates who qualify these set of examinations will qualify for the SBI PO Main Examination that will be conducted in the month of August.

This year the registration for the SBI PO Prelims examinations started on April 21 and continued till May 13. Yesterday’s paper had a total of 100 questions that were to be completed in 60 minutes. The paper was in both English and Hindi except for the English Language part. While candidates will be given 1 mark for every correct answer, 0.25 will be deducted for every wrong one.

Selection criteria for the Main Examination: A category wise merit list will be drawn on the basis of the aggregate marks scored in the Preliminary Examination. The main examination will consist of objective questions for 200 marks and descriptive test for 50 marks. Both objective and descriptive tests will be online. Candidates will have to answer descriptive test by typing on the computer. The descriptive test will be administered immediately after completion of the objective test.

SBI PO 2018 Salary

Presently, the starting basic pay is 27,620/- (with 4 advance increments) in the scale of 23700-980/7-30560-1145/2-32850-1310/7-42020 applicable to Junior Management Grade Scale-I. The official will also be eligible for D.A, H.R.A/ Lease rental, C.C.A, Medical and other allowances & perquisites as per rules in force from time to time. The total compensation per annum on CTC basis be a minimum of 8.20 lacs and maximum of 13.08 lacs depending on place of posting and other factors.

SBI PO 2018: Important dates

Result of Online exam – Preliminary: July 15, 2018

Download of Call letter for Online Main Exam: July 20, 2018

Conduct of Online Examination – Main: August 04, 2018

Declaration of Result – Main: August 20, 2018

Download Call Letter for Interview: September 01, 2018

Conduct of Group Exercises & Interview: September: 24, 2018 to October 12, 2018

Declaration of Final Result: November 01, 2018