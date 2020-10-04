SBI offering two-year Post-Doctoral research fellowship, apply before October 8

Candidates below 40 years of age can apply for the fellowship.

The State Bank of India (SBI) has invited applications for its two-year Post-Doctoral research fellowship. Interested candidates can apply for the fellowship programme via an online application on the banks official website- https://bank.sbi/careers or https://www.sbi.co.in/careers. All those who are applying, will first have to ensure that they are eligible for it. The last date for filling out the online application is October 8, 2020, according to a statement issued by the bank. The fellowship contract will be of two years and candidates will be selected via shortlisting and interviewing processes. There are 5 posts available for the fellowship.

SBI Post-Doctoral research: How to apply

Interested candidates will have to get themselves registered through SBI website- https://bank.sbi/careers OR https://www.sbi.co.in/careers .

After this, applicants will have to upload their scanned photograph and signature.

Then candidates will have to fill the application carefully with all personal details and register themselves.

While registering, it is advised that candidates should note down the registration

number as well as the password.

For candidates belonging to General OBC/EWS Category, a non-refundable fee of Rs 750 has to be paid online while there is no fee for SC/ST/PWD candidates.

Eligibility

According to SBI, candidates should have a Ph.D in Banking/Finance/IT/Economics related to BFSI sector. Another qualification specified by the bank is that “applicant should have made outstanding professional contributions (as first or second authors only) to publications of papers/ articles in leading, high impact ‘A’ Category journals will be given 1st preference.” The applicants are expected to have a good academic record and research skills. As of July this year, candidates having a minimum 3 years of Post Qualification experience in Teaching/Research work in Premier Institution/ University (like IIMs, IITs, ISB, XLRI or equivalent) OR Consultancy will also be preferred.

Candidates below 40 years of age can apply for the fellowship.