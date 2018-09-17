SBI Junior Associates 2018 Results: State Bank of India to declare results of aspiring Junior Associates on this date; check details

SBI Junior Associates 2018 Results

The State Bank of India (SBI) on Monday said that it will declare the results of Junior Associates (Customer Support and Sales) by September 22, 2018 (Saturday). The selected candidates have to join the service by the First week of December 2018. In a tweet, the country’s largest lender said, “Attention all aspiring SBI Junior Associates! The main examination 2018 results are expected to be declared by 22-09-2018, and the joining date of provisionally selected candidates are expected to be by 1st week of December 2018.”

For the above- mentioned posts, SBI had conducted the online application processes from January 20, 2018, to February 10, 2018.

Recently, the SBI had invited applications for the recruitment of Specialist Cadre Officers posts. The willing candidates can apply through online mode at the official website of the bank at www.sbi.co.in/careers. All eligible applicants must note that they are required to upload documents such as resume, ID proof, age, educational qualification, experience etc. The SBI has listed the vacancies for 48 posts. 27 posts are there for Deputy Manager (Security) while 21 posts are for Fire Officer. However, the posts of Fire Officer is contractual in nature. The Online application started on September 7, 2018. the closing date to apply is September 24, 2018. The applicants will be selected on the basis of shortlisting and interview. For the post of Deputy Manager (Security), the age should be between 28 and 40 years as on August 31, 2018, while for the post of ‘Fire Officer’, the age limit is between 35 and 62 years.

The interested candidates must have a valid email ID. The applicants will be required to register themselves online by visiting the official website of SBI i.e. www.bank.sbi/careers or www.sbi.co.in/careers. The application fee is a non-refundable application. General and OBC candidates have to pay a fee of Rs 600 while SC/ST candidates have to pay a fee of Rs 100.