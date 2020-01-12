SBI Junior Associate Recruitment 2020: 8000 vacancies on offer

Candidates applying for these positions will have to serve a probation period of six months.

SBI Junior Associate Recruitment 2020: State Bank of India (SBI) has announced vacancies for 8000 positions. The vacancies are for the position of junior associates. State Bank of India will be hiring people in the customer support and sales department of SBI Bank. Candidates interested in the opportunity can apply by logging on to the official website of SBI – www.sbi.co.in – before January 26, 2020. Candidates applying for these positions will have to serve a probation period of six months. Registration for the vacancies has already been open since January 03, 2020.

It is important to note closure for editing of applications is January 26, 2020, so, candidates can edit their applications only till this date. After which the applications will be taken in as they are.

SBI Junior Associate Recruitment 2020: Eligibility criteria

Candidates over the age of 20 years till the age of 28 years will be eligible for the vacant positions announced by SBI. SC/ST candidates can enjoy the upper age limit relaxed by 5 years. Whereas for OBC and PWD candidates, the age limit has been relaxed by three and 10 years respectively. The age has been relaxed by 7 years for widows. Applicants should have a valid email id and mobile number which should be active.

SBI Junior Associate Recruitment 2020: How to apply

Step 1: Applicants can apply online as no other mode of application will be accepted according to the website.

Step 2: Candidates will have to click on the ‘careers’ option which will be visible on the website.

Step 3: Applicants will have to click on the apply online option.

Step 4: Applicants will have to register themselves by going to the ‘click here for new registration option’.

Step 5: Applicants will have to fill in their details and verify.

Step 6: Applicants will have to Log-in using their credentials.

Step 7: Will require applicants to fill the form and upload images.

Step 8: Applicants will have to make a payment.

SBI Junior Associate Recruitment 2020: Fee

The fees for the application is Rs 750 for applicants. However, SC, ST, PWD and ex-servicemen will not be charged any fees and can fill and submit the application form for free.