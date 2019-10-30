SBI Clerk Mains Result 2019 announced at sbi.co.in; 8938 candidates qualify

The SBI had conducted the main examination for recruitment to the post of junior associates on August 10 and September 20 across the centres in the country.

SBI Junior Associate Mains examination 2019 result: The State Bank of India (SBI) has declared the results of SBI Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales) main examination 2019 in clerical cadre. Candidates can check the results at the official website at https://sbi.co.in/careers.

The SBI had conducted the main examination for recruitment to the post of junior associates on August 10 and September 20 across the centres in the country. The SBI has published the roll numbers of provisionally selected candidates for appointment to the post of Junior Associates in SBI.

Candidates qualified in the test (main examination) will be placed according to their marks in descending order in respective categories. The SBI Junior Associates 2019 Results for Main Exam can be checked from the link below.

Dear Applicants, the results of Junior Associate- Main Exam- 2019 have been declared. Please visit this link for details: https://t.co/W03e8ukCAp pic.twitter.com/mOVAXYXfea — State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) October 30, 2019

How to check SBI clerk exam result:

Go to the State Bank of India official website at https://www.sbi.co.in/careers. Click on ‘Junior Associates’ (customer support and sales) link A PDF file with selected candidates’ roll number will appear Download the file and check for your roll number in the list

According to the official notification, only certain number of candidates from amongst those who qualify by ranking high enough in the merit list will be called for interview in the ratio of maximum 3 candidates for each vacancy. Only candidates scoring a minimum percentage marks (to be decided by the bank) in interview will be considered for final selection. Candidates are advised to visit the SBI official website for further updates on the Main examination result.

SBI Junior Associate Salary:

The SBI will fill 8,904 posts in clerical cadre in the organisation through this recruitment drive. The newly appointed Junior Associates will be on probation for a minimum period of 6 months. The starting salary for the post is Rs 13,075 (Rs 11, 765 plus two advance increments admissible to graduates).