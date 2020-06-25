SBI Job openings: Online application called for Special Cadre Officer, check details

The online window for the application form was opened on 23rd June 2020 and will remain open till 13th July 2020.
Amidst the increasing job losses in the wake of the Coronavirus crisis, India’s largest bank State Bank of India (SBI) has issued advertisements for some openings on its official website. The recruitment advertisement has been issued for the post of Special Cadre Officer by the bank. The online window for the application form was opened on 23rd June 2020 and will remain open till 13th July 2020.
Interestingly, the bank is not going to conduct any written exam for the posts advertised in the wake of Coronavirus pandemic. Candidates will instead be shortlisted for the interview and a board constituted by the bank will interview the candidates. Upon the completion of the interview round, a merit list will be prepared and the top candidates will be directly recruited for the various advertised posts. The posts for which various notifications have been issued by the bank include SME Credit Analyst, Product Manager, Manager Digital Marketing, Senior Executive (Digital Relations and Marketing) among others.
While filling the online application form, candidates will have to upload relevant documents which include identity proof, birth certificate, educational qualification documents, experience certificate among others. On the basis of their documents, some candidates will be shortlisted for the interview round. Candidates who have not uploaded the required educational documents properly will not be considered eligible for the shortlisting round.
All the submitted documents by the candidates will be scrutinised at the interview round and any discrepancy or malafide on the part of the candidates will make their shortlisting null and void. All the communication regarding the recruitment will be online and all candidates have been asked to submit their email id which should remain active throughout the recruitment process.
Applicants can submit the online application form on the official website of the bank- https://bank.sbi/careers or https://www.sbi.co.in/careers . For detailed information about the various posts advertised by the bank and the required eligibility criteria, candidates can visit the official website of the bank.
