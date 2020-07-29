SBI Job notification: 3850 vacancies for Circle Based Officer out, check eligibility, other details

As of now, the bank has only mentioned that the candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of their application forms and then interviewed to prepare the final merit list.

Public lender State Bank of India has released the advertisement for the recruitment of Circle Based Officer (CBO). The bank has invited the online application form for 3,850 Circle Based Officers. The candidates selected through the recruitement process will be deployed in the officer cadre of the bank’s regional rural banks and commercial banks. Interested candidates can apply for the vacancy on the official website of the bank- sbi.co.in.

Eligibility

According to the bank notification, all interested applicants applying for this post must be below 30 years of age. Relaxation to candidates from different reserved categories has also been provided. They must also possess graduation degree in any subject. Most importantly, only those candidates who have had prior experience of working as an officer in any of the Public Sector Regional Rural Banks or Scheduled Commercial bank for at least 2 years will be eligible to apply for the posts.

Online Application Form

The formal notification about the recruitment of the Circle Based Officers was released by the bank on July 27 and the online window of application has also been open since July 27. The last date to apply online is August 16 by which all candidates must apply for the job. Apart from filling the online application form, candidates will also need to upload the relevant educational and other documents as an attachment to their application form.

State wise vacancies

All candidates will have to apply from a particular state and not more than one state can be chosen by a candidate. The maximum vacancies are to be filled in the state of Gujarat and Karnataka with 750 posts each. Other states which have vacancies are- Telangana (550), Maharashtra excluding Mumbai(517), Rajasthan(300), Madhya Pradesh (296), Chhattisgarh(104), Tamil Nadu (55) and Goa (33).

Selection criteria

As of now, the bank has only mentioned that the candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of their application forms and then interviewed to prepare the final merit list. However, the bank has also mentioned that it has the right to conduct a written entrance test as well. Different states and different categories will have different merit lists in accordance with the number of candidates applying from each state and each category.