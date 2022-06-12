SBI invites applications for Specialist Cadre Officer posts; Here’s how to apply

SBI SCO Recruitment 2022: State Bank of India (SBI) has released a notification for recruitment to the various Risk Specialists in various Specialist Cadre Officer Cadre. Candidates holding the required qualification and experience can submit applications online at sbi.co.in. The SBI Recruitment 2022 online application process is already ongoing on sbi.co.in. The last date for submitting the online application is 16 June 2022. Candidates can apply online followed by the instructions given below.

How to apply for SBI SCO Recruitment 2022?

1. Visit the official website of SBI.i.e. https://bank.sbi/careers OR https://www.sbi.co.in/careers.

2. Candidates are required to first scan their latest photograph and signature.

3. Online application will not be registered unless the candidate uploads his/ her photo and signature as specified on the online registration page.

4. Fill up the application form will details carefully.

5. After registering online, the candidates are advised to take a printout of the system-generated online application forms.

Candidates should note that they will be required to pay the Application fees and Intimation Charges (Non-refundable) of 750/- ( Seven Hundred Fifty only) for General/EWS/OBC while there are no application fees/intimation charges for SC/ ST/ PWD candidates.

This drive is being done to recruit 14 vacancies of Risk Specialist out of which 5 vacancies are for Risk Specialist Sector, 2 are for Risk Specialist Sector, 1 for Risk Specialist Credit, 1 for Risk Specialist Climate Risk, 3 for Risk Specialist IND AS, 2 are for Risk Specialist Market Risk. The minimum age required for applying for the above posts is 40 years.



SBI SCO Recruitment 2022 Salary

MMGS-II – Rs. (48170-1740/1-49910-1990/10-69810)

MMGS-III – Rs. (63840-1990/5-73790-2220/2-78230)



SBI SCO Recruitment Selection Process

The selection of the candidates for the above posts will be based on shortlisting and interviews. The selected candidates will be posted at Mumbai.