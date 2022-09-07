SBI Clerk recruitment 2022: More than 5000 vacancies announced for Junior Associate Posts, Apply Online at sbi.co.in

SBI Clerk recruitment 2022 Updates: Know The Eligibility Criteria, Vacancy, and Salary: The State Bank of India (SBI) has recently announced more than 5000 vacancies for Junior Associates (Customer Support and Sales) against Advertisement No. CRPD/CR/2022-23/15. The link to the online applications has been hosted at bank.sbi/careers or https://www.sbi.co.in/careers, ibpsonline.ibps.in/sbijajul22. The candidates willing to apply for SBI Recruitment 2022 can go through the overall notification for the recruitment details and submit their applications within 20 days – 27 September 2022. The link to the online application will be deactivated after the due date.

These vacancies will be filled in the SBI’s Offices located in Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Bhopal, Bengal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kerala, Lucknow/ Delhi, Maharashtra/ Mumbai Metro, Maharashtra, and North Eastern. The maximum number of vacancies available in Maharashtra.

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of written (Prelims, Mains) and Language tests. This year, Preliminary Examination will be conducted tentatively in the month of November 2022 and Main Examination will be conducted tentatively in the month of December 2022/January 2023. Candidates have been advised to go through the official website of SBI for more information on recruitment.

How to download SBI Clerk Recruitment 2022?

Candidates have been advised to go through the official website of SBI to submit their applications. For the ease of candidates, we have provided easy steps for online application.

Visit the official website – https://bank.sbi/careers or https://www.sbi.co.in/careers. Navigate the application link given under ‘RECRUITMENT OF JUNIOR ASSOCIATES (CUSTOMER SUPPORT & SALES) (Apply Online from 07.09.2022 TO 27.09.2022) (Advertisement No: CRPD/CR/2022-23/15)’under Current Openings. The form will be opened on the screen, now fill up the application form carefully. Upload all necessary documents along with the application fee. Take a printout of the SBI application after final submission.

SBI Clerk Recruitment 2022: Application Fee

The candidates belonging to the General/ OBC/ EWS category will have to pay a non-refundable amount of Rs. 700/- while the candidates belonging to the reserved category (SC/ST/PWD/Women) are exempted from the application fee.

SBI Clerk Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria for Junior Associates

Candidates holding a qualification of Graduation in any discipline from a recognised University or any equivalent are eligible to apply.

Age Limit – 20 to 28 years as on 01.08.2022, i.e. candidates must have been born not earlier than 02.08.1994 and not later than 01.08.2002 (both days inclusive).

SBI Clerk Recruitment 2022: Salary

Pay Scale – Rs.17900-1000/3-20900-1230/3-24590-1490/4-30550- 1730/7-42600-3270/1-45930-1990/1-47920

The starting Basic Pay is Rs.19900/- (Rs.17900/- plus two advance increments admissible to graduates)

SBI Clerk Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Breakup

State Number of Vacancies Gujarat 353 Daman & Diu 4 Karnataka 316 MP 389 Chhattisgarh 92 WB 340 A&N Islands 10 Sikkim 26 Odisha 170 Jammu & Kashmir 35 Haryana 5 HP 55 Punjab 130 Tamil Nadu 355 Pondicherry 7 Delhi 32 Uttarakhand 120 Telangana 225 Rajasthan 284 Kerala 270 Lakshadweep 3 UP 631 Maharashtra 747 Goa 50 Assam 258 AP 15 Manipur 28 Meghalaya 23 Mizoram 10 Nagaland 15 Tripura 10 Total 5008