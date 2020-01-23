SBI Clerk Recruitment 2020: Notification issued for 8,000 posts – check at sbi.co.in

SBI Clerk Recruitment 2020: Candidates applying for online preliminary examination may note that it will be objective type.

State Bank of India Clerk Recruitment 2020: Candidates who wish to apply for the position of the junior associate at the State Bank of India (SBI) should hurry up as the last date of application is nearing fast, which is January 26. Candidates may apply at official website sbi.co.in. The bank is looking to fill up as many as 8,000 posts

The last date to apply is yet to be announced, the exams are expected to be held in February or March. Candidates who clear their Prelims exam will be eligible for Mains, which is slated to be held on April 19.

Candidates applying for online preliminary examination may note that it will be objective type. The question paper will be of 100 marks and will be in three parts. The duration of the exam will be on one hours. Each of the section has been divided into three parts.

Candidates will be awarded one marks for every right answer, while 1/4th marks will be deducted for every wrong one. Based on exam results, the minimum qualifying marks will be decided.

Meanwhile, the bank has also invited applications separately for several other posts that include Defence Banking Advisor (Navy and Air Force), Circle Defence Banking Advisor, HR Specialist (Recruitment), Manager (Data Scientist), Deputy Manager (Data Scientist), Deputy Manager (System Officer), Senior Special Executive, Senior Executive (Statistics), Deputy Manager (Law), Armourers.

Those looking to apply may check details like qualification, age, experience, application fees by logging on to official website. Candidates may fill the application form after going through the procedure in detail.