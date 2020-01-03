SBI Clerk Recruitment 2020 notification out: Check pay scale, eligibility, registration fee for 8,000 vacancies at sbi.co.in

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the bank’s official website — sbi.co.in.

SBI Clerk Recruitment 2020: State Bank of India (SBI) released the notification for the recruitment of Junior Associate (Customer Support and Sales) in clerical cadre on Thursday, January 2. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the bank’s official website — sbi.co.in. The submission of online applications will begin from Friday, January 3 and will continue till January 26, 2020.

According to the official notification, the SBI will select candidates on the basis of the preliminary examination and the main examination. The SBI Clerk Preliminary Examination 2020 will be tentatively conducted in February/March while the Main Examination will be tentatively conducted on April 19.

SBI Clerk Recruitment 2020: Vacancy details

SBI has notified a total of 8,000 vacancies for the post of Junior Associate (Customer Support and Sales).

SBI Clerk 2020 Notification: Eligibility

The candidate applying for the post must be a graduate in any discipline from a recognised University or any equivalent qualification recognised as such by the central government.

Candidates having integrated dual degree (IDD) certificate should ensure that the date of passing the IDD is on or before 01.01.2020.

SBI Clerk 2020 Notification: Age Limit (as on January 1, 2020)

Candidates must be aged between 20 years and 28 years i.e candidates must have been born not earlier than 02.01.1992 and no later than 01.01.2000 (both days inclusive) to be eligible to take part in the recruitment process.

SBI Clerk Recruitment 2020: Application Fee

Candidates belonging to General, OBC and EWS category will have to pay an application fee of Rs. 750. The application fee is exempted for SC, ST, PWBD candidates.

SBI Clerk Recruitment 2020: How to apply

Visit the official website sbi.co.in/careers Open the Online Application Form, available under the ‘Current Openings’. Enter the required details, upload required documents and fill up the application form Pay application fee using debit card/credit card/net banking After successful transaction, download detailed application form and e-receipt for future reference

SBI Clerk Recruitment 2020: Exam Pattern

SBI would select candidates based on preliminary exam and main exam.

Preliminary Exam Pattern

The online preliminary exam will comprise of Objective-type questions from English language, numerical ability and reasoning ability. The exam would carry a total of 100 marks and candidates would be allowed 1-hour duration to attempt the exam. No minimum qualifying marks are prescribed for individual test or for aggregate score.

Main Exam Pattern

The main exam would have questions from general/ financial awareness, general English, quantitative aptitude and reasoning ability and computer aptitude. The exam would have 190 questions and candidates would be allowed 2 hours 40 minutes to attempt the exam.

SBI Clerk Recruitment 2020: Pay Scale

Rs.11765-655/ 3-13730-815/ 3-16175-980/ 4-20095-1145/ 7-28110-2120/ 1-30230-1310/1-31450. The starting Basic Pay is Rs. 13075 (Rs11765/- plus two advance increments admissible to graduates).