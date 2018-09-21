SBI Clerk Recruitment 2018: Junior Associates (Customer Support & Sales) mains results declared – Check at sbi.co.in/careers

The candidates can check their results on the official website of the bank: sbi.co.in/careers. (PTI)

SBI Clerk Recruitment 2018: The State Bank of India on Friday announced the result of Junior Associates (Customer Support & Sales) mains examinations. The candidates who had appeared for the exams on August 5 this year can check their results on the official website of the bank: sbi.co.in/careers.

Here’s a five-step guide to check your results:-

Visit the official website: sbi.co.in/careers

Go to ‘Latest Announcement’ tab to the right at the top

Scroll down a bit and you will find an option which says – Recruitment Of Junior Associates (Customer Support & Sales) In State Bank Of India

Click on the link and you will find: Main Exam Result (New)

Click on the link and you will be redirected to a PDF file with a list of roll number of candidates

You can download it and take a print out for further reference

Beware of Fraudsters:

In a note posted on the website, the state-run bank has cautioned the candidates against fraudsters who have hosted websites making them appear to be as those of SBI. Fake lists of selection for posts in SBI have been published on these websites, and reportedly fake appointment letters are also being issued in the name of SBI.

In light of this, the bank has issued a clarification, saying that “SBI never publishes names of shortlisted/selected candidates on the website. Only roll numbers/registration numbers are published and shortlisted/selected candidates are informed individually through SMS/Email/Post.”

“All details regarding recruitment e.g. notice, interview schedule, final result etc., are published only on https://www.sbi.co.in/careers and https://bank.sbi/careers,” the bank said.