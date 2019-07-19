SBI Clerk Prelims result 2019 to be announced soon | Check details at sbi.co.in

SBI Clerk Prelims result 2019!

SBI Clerk Prelims result 2019: The State Bank of India (SBI) is all set announce the preliminary examination results at sbi.co.in soon. Candidates who appeared for the same can visit the official website of SBI to check their results as soon as the results have been announced. The prelims examination was conducted by the bank for the recruitment of 8653 Junior Associates (Customer Support & Sales) in Clerical Cadre posts. The exam was conducted on June 22 and 23, 2019 across various centres in Computer Based mode. Check the details below to know more.

SBI Clerk Prelims result 2019: How to check results

Follow the below-mentioned steps to check your State Bank of India Clerk Prelim result

Step 1: Visit the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in

Step 2: Now click on the ‘careers’ link

Step 3: On the careers page, now click on the link that says ‘SBI Clerk Prelims result’

Step 4: A PDF file displaying the roll numbers of qualified applicants will open on your computer screens

Step 5: Check your results and then download the same for future

Note: Candidates are advised to beware of fraudsters who host fake SBI websites. According to a press released issued by the bank, “Fake lists of selection for posts in SBI have been published on these websites, and reportedly fake appointment letters are also being issued in the name of SBI.”