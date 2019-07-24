SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2019 DECLARED, here’s how to check results

State Bank of India is looking to recruit 8653 Junior Associates (Customer Support & Sales) in Clerical Cadre posts.

SBI Clerk Prelims result 2019: The State Bank of India (SBI) declared the results of the Clerk preliminary examinations on Wednesday. Candidates who sat for the exam and check their results on SBI’s official website, sbi.co.in. Those who clear the preliminary exam will have to take the Mains examination on August 10, 2019.

Through these exams, State Bank of India is looking to recruit 8653 Junior Associates (Customer Support & Sales) in Clerical Cadre posts.

SBI Clerk Prelims result 2019: How to check results

Candidates who appeared for the SBI Clerk Prelims examination can check their result by following the below-mentioned steps:

– Go to the official website of SBI, sbi.co.in

– Click on the ‘careers’ tab on the homepage

– Click on the tab that says ‘SBI Clerk Prelims result’

– Log in using your registration number/ roll number/ date of birth

– Results will appear on the screen

– Download the results. One can also take a print-out of the same for further reference

– One can also download a PDF file with the roll numbers of all the qualified applicants from the website.

Note: Candidates are advised to beware of fraudsters who host fake SBI websites. According to a press released issued by the bank, “Fake lists of selection for posts in SBI have been published on these websites, and reportedly fake appointment letters are also being issued in the name of SBI.”

The SBI Prelims examination were conducted on June 22 and June 23, 2019 at various centres across the country. The exam was held in a computer-based mode. The Mains examination would now be held on August 10, 2019. The bank will soon release the admit cards for the same. Candidates who clear the prelims can download their admit cards from the SBI website once they are released.

The Mains would be a 2 hour 40 minutes examination and will consist of 190 questions. The questions will be based on general/financial awareness, general english, quantitative aptitude, reasoning ability and computer aptitude.