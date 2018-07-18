SBI Clerk Result 2018 LIVE: Preliminary Examination results likely to be declared shortly today at sbi.co.in

SBI Clerk Prelims Result LIVE: The State Bank of India is expected to release the Preliminary Examination results today at sbi.co.in. Candidates who appeared for the examination can visit the official website of SBI to check their results. The Preliminary Examination was conducted as a part of the Recruitment of Junior Associates (Customer support and Sales) in Clerical Cadre. The preliminary exam was conducted on June 23, 24 and 30. While the mains examination is all set to be conducted on August 5, 2018, the call letters for the same will be available for download from July 23, 2018.
A total of in 8532 vacant posts are on the official for SBI aspirants in the clerical cadre. The Junior Associates (Customer support and Sales) posts in Clerical cadre are available across Ahmedabad, Amarawati, Bangalore, Bhopal, Bengal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kerala, Lucknow/Delhi, Mumbai, North Eastern states and Patna.
Step 1: Visit the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in
Step 2: Click on the careers tab
Step 3: Now click on the link for result
Step 4: A PDF will open displaying the roll numbers of the qualified candidates
Step 5: Download the same and take a printout for future reference.
The results of the preliminary exam that were conducted for the Recruitment of Junior Associates (Customer support and Sales) on June 23, 24 and 30 is expected to be released anytime now. Candidates need to note that only those who successfully qualify the prelims will be able to sit for the main examination. The main examination is all set to be conducted on August 5, following this, candidates will have to appear for a language test.
Candidates who clear the preliminary examination will them be invited to appear for the mains examination that is set to be conducted in the month of August. The SBI Main exam will have a total of 190 questions and candidates will be marked out of 200 marks in the same. A total of 2 hrs and 40 minutes will be given to candidates who complete the test.
The selection process for the Recruitment of Junior Associates (Customer support and Sales) in Clerical cadre has two steps- namely, the online preliminary and mains test along with a test of specified opted local language. The Preliminary exam consisted of objective question for 100 marks. I total of 60 minutes were given to the candidates to complete the same.
Earlier in the week, the State Bank of India has declared the results for Probationary officer recruitment. The bank later clarified that some were separated, so the result list was later rectified. Meanwhile, the SBI Main examination is set to be conducted on August 4, 2018
The total starting emoluments of a clerical cadre employee payable at Metro like Mumbai will be around Rs 23,600 per month inclusive of DA and other allowances at the current rate. Allowances may vary depending upon the place of posting. They will be eligible for reimbursement of various perquisites, provident fund, Pension under New Pension scheme (Defined Contribution Benefits) Medical, leave fare and other facilities as per instructions of the Bank as may be issued from time to time.
The candidates who will be selected for the posts on offer will be governed by the terms and conditions of the Service Regulations of the bank in force at the time of joining. The newly appointed Junior Associates will be on probation for a minimum period of 6 months.
According to the notification released by the State Bank of India, this is the pay scale for the posts on offer by SBI-
11765- 655/3- 13730-815/3- 16175-980/4- 20095-1145/7-28110-2120/1- 30230- 1310/1- 31450.
The State bank of India is yet to update the result declaration date for Preliminary Examination. Candidates who appeared for the same are requested to have patience and visit the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in for more updates.
Nearly 4 per cent reservation will be provided in direct recruitment to differently-abled persons. The Recruitment of Junior Associates (Customer support and Sales) in Clerical Cadre is being done to fill almost 9000 vacant seats.