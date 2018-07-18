SBI Clerk Result 2018 LIVE: Preliminary Examination results likely to be declared shortly today at sbi.co.in

SBI Clerk Result: The Preliminary Examination was conducted as a part of the Recruitment of Junior Associates (Customer support and Sales) in Clerical Cadre.

SBI Clerk Prelims Result LIVE: The State Bank of India is expected to release the Preliminary Examination results today at sbi.co.in. Candidates who appeared for the examination can visit the official website of SBI to check their results. The Preliminary Examination was conducted as a part of the Recruitment of Junior Associates (Customer support and Sales) in Clerical Cadre. The preliminary exam was conducted on June 23, 24 and 30. While the mains examination is all set to be conducted on August 5, 2018, the call letters for the same will be available for download from July 23, 2018.

A total of in 8532 vacant posts are on the official for SBI aspirants in the clerical cadre. The Junior Associates (Customer support and Sales) posts in Clerical cadre are available across Ahmedabad, Amarawati, Bangalore, Bhopal, Bengal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kerala, Lucknow/Delhi, Mumbai, North Eastern states and Patna.