SBI Clerk Result 2018 LIVE: Preliminary Examination results likely to be declared shortly today at sbi.co.in

SBI Clerk Result 2018 LIVE: Visit sbi.co.in to check State Bank of India's Preliminary examination results for the Junior Associates recruitment today as soon as the result link has been activated on the website.

By: | Updated:Jul 18, 2018 6:40 pm
sbi clerk result 2018, SBI clerk 2018, SBI result 2018, SBI clerk prelims result, sbi prelims result, sbi clerk prelims, sbi clerk prelims result 2018, sbi clerk result date, sbi clerk result date 2018, sbi clerk pre result, sbi clerk pre result 2018, sbi.co.in/careers SBI Clerk Result: The Preliminary Examination was conducted as a part of the Recruitment of Junior Associates (Customer support and Sales) in Clerical Cadre.

SBI Clerk Prelims Result LIVE: The State Bank of India is expected to release the Preliminary Examination results today at sbi.co.in. Candidates who appeared for the examination can visit the official website of SBI to check their results. The Preliminary Examination was conducted as a part of the Recruitment of Junior Associates (Customer support and Sales) in Clerical Cadre. The preliminary exam was conducted on June 23, 24 and 30. While the mains examination is all set to be conducted on August 5, 2018, the call letters for the same will be available for download from July 23, 2018.

A total of in 8532 vacant posts are on the official for SBI aspirants in the clerical cadre. The Junior Associates (Customer support and Sales) posts in Clerical cadre are available across Ahmedabad, Amarawati, Bangalore, Bhopal, Bengal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kerala, Lucknow/Delhi, Mumbai, North Eastern states and Patna.

SBI Clerk Result LIVE updates: Check Junior Associates recruitment results soon at sbi.co.in

18:40 (IST) 18 Jul 2018
SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2018: How to check scores-

Step 1: Visit the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in

Step 2: Click on the careers tab

Step 3: Now click on the link for result

Step 4: A PDF will open displaying the roll numbers of the qualified candidates

Step 5: Download the same and take a printout for future reference.

17:37 (IST) 18 Jul 2018
SBI clerk Preliminary exam results expected soon

The results of the preliminary exam that were conducted for the Recruitment of Junior Associates (Customer support and Sales) on June 23, 24 and 30 is expected to be released anytime now. Candidates need to note that only those who successfully qualify the prelims will be able to sit for the main examination. The main examination is all set to be conducted on August 5, following this, candidates will have to appear for a language test.

15:54 (IST) 18 Jul 2018
More about Recruitment of Junior Associates Main examination

Candidates who clear the preliminary examination will them be invited to appear for the mains examination that is set to be conducted in the month of August. The SBI Main exam will have a total of 190 questions and candidates will be marked out of 200 marks in the same. A total of 2 hrs and 40 minutes will be given to candidates who complete the test.    

15:24 (IST) 18 Jul 2018
SBI Clerk Preliminary Examination 2018

The selection process for the Recruitment of Junior Associates (Customer support and Sales) in Clerical cadre has two steps- namely, the online preliminary and mains test along with a test of specified opted local language. The Preliminary exam consisted of objective question for 100 marks. I total of 60 minutes were given to the candidates to complete the same.

14:47 (IST) 18 Jul 2018
SBI recruitment result 2018

Earlier in the week, the State Bank of India has declared the results for Probationary officer recruitment. The bank later clarified that some were separated, so the result list was later rectified. Meanwhile, the SBI Main examination is set to be conducted on August 4, 2018

14:09 (IST) 18 Jul 2018
SBI Recruitment 2018: Emoluments-

The total starting emoluments of a clerical cadre employee payable at Metro like Mumbai will be around Rs 23,600 per month inclusive of DA and other allowances at the current rate. Allowances may vary depending upon the place of posting. They will be eligible for reimbursement of various perquisites, provident fund, Pension under New Pension scheme (Defined Contribution Benefits) Medical, leave fare and other facilities as per instructions of the Bank as may be issued from time to time.

13:36 (IST) 18 Jul 2018
SBI Junior Associates recruitment 2018: Probation period-

The candidates who will be selected for the posts on offer will be governed by the terms and conditions of the Service Regulations of the bank in force at the time of joining. The newly appointed Junior Associates will be on probation for a minimum period of 6 months.

13:28 (IST) 18 Jul 2018
SBI Clerk Recruitment 2018: Pay Scale-

According to the notification released by the State Bank of India, this is the pay scale for the posts on offer by SBI-

11765- 655/3- 13730-815/3- 16175-980/4- 20095-1145/7-28110-2120/1- 30230- 1310/1- 31450.

13:03 (IST) 18 Jul 2018
SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2018

The State bank of India is yet to update the result declaration date for Preliminary Examination. Candidates who appeared for the same are requested to have patience and visit the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in for more updates.

12:40 (IST) 18 Jul 2018
SBI Recruitment 2018

Nearly 4 per cent reservation will be provided in direct recruitment to differently-abled persons. The  Recruitment of Junior Associates (Customer support and Sales) in Clerical Cadre is being done to fill almost 9000 vacant seats. 

SBI Clerk Result 2018: Candidates who had appeared for the State Bank of India Preliminary Examination for the Recruitment of Junior Associates (Customer support and Sales) in Clerical cadre can visit the official website of SBI to check the same.

